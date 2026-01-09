Comedian Jimmy Carr Says Being Vegan Is ‘The Right Thing To Do’

Jimmy Carr has said that being vegan is “the right thing to do.”

The British-Irish comedian is touring his “Laughs Funny” stand-up show in the UK. He recently answered a question from the audience about veganism, which he joked about before saying that he felt eating plant-based was the right choice.

Carr projected the question, which came from vegan audience members Naomi and Kathy, onto the back of the stage. The full message read: “Hey Jimmy, you’re a progressive and thoughtful guy. How come you’ve not gone vegan yet?”

Carr said, “I was vegan for a bit. I know it’s the right thing to do, but also…”

Naomi and Kathy shared a short clip of their interaction with Carr on Instagram after the show. Speaking to them directly, Carr joked, “It’s just a fun fact you might want to know, [is that] it’s possible to have a vegan diet, to eat vegan, and to shut the f**k up.”

“I know vegans get a bad rap, because it’s got f**king tofu in it,” Carr said, and added, “I’m not going to make jokes about vegans, I think it would be tasteless.”

In his 2024 Netflix show, “Natural Born Killer,” Carr made almost identical jokes.

‘What about my show made you think I was progressive and caring?’

In the clip, Carr also said, “What about my show made you think I was progressive and caring? […] You ladies are a very poor judge of character,” and added, “which I like.”

Carr is known for his controversial material, which frequently includes jokes that reinforce offensive and bigoted narratives. He has touched on topics such as domestic and sexual violence, and written punchlines at the expense of marginalized or vulnerable groups, for which he has received both criticism and support.

In 2022, he told a joke about the hundreds of thousands of traveller, Roma, and Sinti communities who were murdered during the holocaust. The comedian himself referred to the joke as a “career ender,” as reported by the BBC. While the joke was widely condemned, Carr has continued to perform, host, and release TV specials.

