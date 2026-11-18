Gut health is a major driver of dairy alternative purchases, according to a new study.

Health remains the primary motivator for plant-based purchases, with many people also motivated by taste and digestion.

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The new study included a survey of 42,000 adults across 14 countries followed by an additional “in-depth” evaluation of 2,501 consumers in the UK, US, and Germany.

Overall, 42 percent were motivated by health, 35 percent by taste, 34 percent by the perceived naturalness, and 32 percent by improved digestion. (Twenty-two percent were motivated by animal welfare and 20 percent by sustainability.)

Furthermore, 92 percent of those surveyed described plant-based drinks as “easy to digest,” while 88 percent said that dairy alternatives feel “gentle” or “light” on the stomach. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed described themselves as omnivores, 24 percent flexitarians, three percent vegan, and two percent as ovo-vegetarian, meaning that they consume eggs but not meat or dairy products.

The new research found that consumption was highest amongst younger consumers at 63 percent of Gen Z respondents and 62 percent of millennials. Vegan yoghurt was the most-purchased product, followed by non-dairy milk.

The research was carried out by Christelle Bou-Mitri, an associate professor of food science at Notre Dame University-Louaize, Lebanon, and funded by French multinational Danone. The study is published in Food Quality and Preference.



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Plant-based dairy market growth

Adobe Stock According to the new study, plant-based milk and yogurt products were the most widely consumed dairy alternatives

In October last year, a market research report predicted that the global plant-based dairy market could reach USD $34 billion by 2030.

The report highlighted the Asia-Pacific region as a future leader with a 35 percent share of the global market, driven by increasing awareness of lactose intolerance and the digestibility of plant-based alternatives. It also noted that plant-based options are increasingly available at mainstream chains and businesses around the world.

Nearly 70 percent of the global population has difficulty processing lactose, for whom dairy-free products are a necessity rather than a lifestyle choice.

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