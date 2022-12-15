Is Meghan Markle Vegan? Everything She’s Said About Her Diet

Ever since actor Meghan Markle got together with Prince Harry in 2016, her alleged vegan diet and love for animals has been the subject of media speculation.

Back in 2018, reports circulated that she had “banned” Prince Harry from attending a Boxing Day hunt. It was claimed that she hated the idea of him killing “defenseless animals.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that she had adopted an older beagle who was rescued from a life of animal testing. This was more apparent evidence that she is a lover and supporter of animals.

She also recently lent her support to a charity called Mayhew, which helped vulnerable cats and dogs during the pandemic. Markle thanked “animal lovers” across the UK who assisted the charity during that time.

So, does she follow a vegan lifestyle or plant-based diet? Here’s what we know.

WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Meghan Markle is a known dog-lover

Is Meghan Markle vegan?

It is not thought that Markle is vegan or vegetarian. The Duchess of Sussex shut down any speculation that she followed the lifestyle after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017. In their now-famous engagement story, the two were roasting a chicken together just before he popped the question.

In 2019, Markle interviewed Michelle Obama for Vogue magazine. They reportedly discussed the article “over a casual lunch of chicken tacos” together.

Popeye pics / Alamy Stock Photo Meghan and Harry got married in 2018

Markle says, however, that she follows a plant-based diet some of the time.

“I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends,” she told Best Health in 2015.

The Duchess has described herself as a “foodie” and used to write food reviews on her old blog, which was called The Tig.

She has previously stated that she enjoys home-made juices, and that she is a “big fan” of Sunday suppers like lamb tagine.