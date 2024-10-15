Heather Mills Says Plant-Based Diet Helped Her Recover Following Road Accident

Heather Mills has opened up about how going plant-based helped her recover after she lost her leg in a road traffic accident in the nineties.

The entrepreneur was hit by a police motorcycle in Kensington, London, in 1993 when she was 25 years old. She suffered a crushed pelvis, punctured lung, and had to have her leg amputated. As well as needing a metal plate in her pelvis, Mills also had to undergo another surgery to shorten her leg in the months following the accident.

Mills was a meat-eater prior to the accident, but she decided to go plant-based after a friend suggested it might help the healing process. Taking to LinkedIn last week, Mills shared a candid post about how animal-free eating ultimately helped her healing journey.

Heather Mills’ vegan journey

ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo Heather Mills is a successful entrepreneur and vegan campaigner

“I was riddled with infection that continued to spread, heavily dosed up on antibiotics and, having spent five months in the hospital, I was just desperate to get out and get healed,” Mills wrote. “Seeing my frustration and witnessing my leg being amputated further and further, a good friend of mine suggested going vegan to try and help heal my body. Being a North East sausage and mash girl through and through, I thought she was completely nuts but I decided to give it a go – why not?”

Just days after she adopted the diet, Mills noticed a significant improvement in her health. “I started experimenting with a plant-based diet and within ten days, my health had improved immeasurably,” she wrote. “In hindsight, it’s amazing how fast veganism had already started to positively impact my life in so many ways.”

While Mills initially went plant-based for health reasons, she has since been a staunch advocate for animal rights and the environment. She regularly discusses the benefits of a vegan lifestyle, and she owns her own plant-based food company named VBites. In December last year, VBites hit headlines after going into administration, but Mills decided to use her own money to save the brand in a £1 million (USD $1.3 million) rescue deal.

“Embracing a vegan diet and lifestyle has opened my eyes to a wonderful world of creativity, activism and entrepreneurialism,” Mills wrote. “I have met so many wonderful, kind and caring people in the vegan community and I just hope that sharing my story encourages others to give veganism a go – it will completely change your life for the better, trust me!”

