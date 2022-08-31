Harry Styles Tells 20,000 Fans: ‘I Don’t Eat Meat’

Is Harry Styles vegan? Maybe. The singer confirmed that he doesn’t eat meat in front of an audience of thousands over the weekend.

The musician, who is best known for being part of former boy band One Direction, was performing at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as part of his 15-show Love on Tour residency.

During his performance to an audience of more than 20,000 fans, some started throwing chicken nuggets onto the stage.

In a video posted to social media, Styles is shown saying: “Interesting, very interesting approach. Who threw the chicken nugget?”

He is then seen picking up one of the nuggets, prompting the crowd to chant: “Eat it, eat it, eat it.”

Styles then responds: “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat.”

He then threw the nugget back into the crowd, saying: “Here, have your nugget back.”

Styles’ revelation caused a stir on Twitter, with one fan even claiming they’d follow his lead and cut meat out of their lives.

“Harry Styles doesn’t eat chicken…I think imma go vegan again,” they wrote.

Is Harry Styles vegan or vegetarian?

It isn’t known exactly what diet Styles currently follows, but he did confirm to Vogue in 2020 that he was a pescetarian.

Styles said that he had followed the diet for the last three years and he was “inspired” by other members of his band eating vegan food on tour.

He also said that his “body feels much better” after cutting out meat.

People following pescetarian diets choose not to eat land animals, like chickens, cows, and pigs. But they do often eat fish and other animal products, including milk, cheese, and eggs.