Reading Time: 2 minutes

Musician Harry Styles has announced the arrival of his first beauty brand: Pleasing. The range is gender-neutral, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

The 27-year-old said he wanted to ensure the skincare and beauty range didn’t “mask” people, but shone a spotlight on them instead.

“When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,” Styles said in a press release.

He spoke more about Pleasing in a recent interview with Dazed.

“I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do, it’s about helping you feel beautiful,” the entertainer explained.

Pleasing

For now, the line-up features skin serums and sets of nail polish, often sported by the entertainer.

“It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails,’” he explained.

But the line will be about “so much more than nail polish,” he continues.

“I think we have an opportunity to make something really cool, a company that operates in a completely different way,” he said. “I think the true DNA of Pleasing is about working with talented people who might not necessarily have the light shone on them, and collaborating.”

“We also totally understand that we are putting more product into the world, so if we’re gonna do that, then we have to do it the right way,” Styles added.

For instance, Pleasing is made with post-consumer plastics and compostable paper printed with bio-sourced inks. Its nail polish is “12-free,” meaning it’s made without ingredients like formaldehyde, fragrances, parabens, and sulfates.

And, since 2013, Pleasing’s manufacturer has been certified as cruelty-free by PETA, a vegan charity. It’s not clear whether Styles is vegan himself. Although last year, he revealed he does not eat meat.

Pleasing products are available for pre-order now. The brand will launch officially on November 29. See more via its website.