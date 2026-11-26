Gwyneth Paltrow has said that she “didn’t mean to break the internet” when she suggested that people use arugula as a dairy substitute.

During a previous appearance on TODAY, the actor and businesswoman said that diced arugula could be used in place of cheese in a turkey meatball recipe, a suggestion that was met with surprise by host Savannah Guthrie.

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Paltrow returned to TODAY earlier this month to discuss her new Netflix video series, The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow, and Savannah mentioned their previous conversation and the internet’s reaction. She said, “Remember, our viral arugula.”

Paltrow said, “What I meant to say is, if you chop up arugula and put it in a meatball, you don’t have to put the cheese in. It’s like a substitute for Parmesan.”

While arugula doesn’t taste anything like cheese, Paltrow clarified that “it gives it, like this, you know, umami-ish like punch. So it’s a great flavor substitute.”

She added, “But I didn’t mean to break the internet.”

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Is Gwyneth Paltrow plant-based?

According to Paltrow, she has sampled a variety of different diets and lifestyles, including plant-based, keto, paleo, gluten-free, strict “detoxes,” and elimination diets.

Last year, she said that she had begun eating some bread, cheese, and pasta, but continues to prioritize foods that are “as whole and fresh as possible.”

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