Sir Brian May has revealed the moment that prompted his animal advocacy.

The Queen guitarist appeared on the Good Food podcast in October, where he discussed his favorite dishes, work for animals, and relationship with meat.

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When asked by host Sam Goldsmith about his childhood memories of “eating prawns on seaside holidays,” May notes the significance of the dish but says, “It’s a struggle for me.” He adds, “I’m a campaigner for animals, especially wild animals. So the idea of eating animals at all doesn’t sit well with me.”

“At the same time, I have all this tradition, and it’s hard to break it. I haven’t eaten beef or lamb or bacon […] for years and years. I mean, for probably 30 years; I would hate to do that because the idea of eating a cow or a sheep is kind of repugnant to me.”

He also explains that Anne Brummer, the CEO of the Save Me Trust, has rescued “literally thousands” of animals since she and May co-founded the organization.

‘I’ve always been an animal lover’

“I’m definitely committed to trying to decrease the suffering of animals because I think every animal matters. Not just species, not just numbers, but every single creature matters,” May says, and later adds, “I’ve always been an animal lover.”

Speaking to Goldsmith, May says, “There are certain moments in your life, aren’t there, […] which change your feelings.” He then recalls killing a large wasp with a chemical spray when he was a child, and explains, “It absolutely killed me. I thought, ‘I’ve done this. Why have I destroyed this animal? Because I was afraid of it.’

“That stuck with me for a long time.”

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Brian May, the badgers, the farmers, and me

Adobe Stock May has been outspoken in his criticism of the ongoing UK badger cull and his advocacy for badger conservation

In addition to his work with Save Me, May has been particularly outspoken about the ongoing UK badger cull, which began in 2013 and is expected to end by 2028 when the final licences expire. The cull has cost roughly £60 million in public funds.

According to the Badger Trust, nearly 250,000 badgers have been killed since 2013. As early as 2016, experts declared that the continuing expansion of culling flew “in the face of scientific evidence,” and was a “monstrous” waste of money, per the Guardian.

In 2024, BBC2 aired a documentary on the subject titled Brian May: The Badgers, the Farmers and Me, which May spent more than four years making.

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