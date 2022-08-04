Gillian Anderson at the BAFTAs Gillian Anderson at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2020 - Media Credit: Stills Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Gillian Anderson Urges Versace, Jimmy Choo, And Michael Kors To Ban Exotic Animal Skins

Gillian Anderson has a long-standing relationship with animal rights organization PETA

Gillian Anderson is standing up for alligators, snakes, crocodiles, and more by asking Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo to ditch exotic animal skins for good.

The Emmy Award-winning actor—known for her performances in shows like Sex Education and The X-Files—has teamed up with PETA to urge Capri Holdings, which owns all three designer labels, to initiate an exotic animal skin ban.

PETA US, which frequently buys stock in big corporations as a tool to influence animal rights change from within, holds shares in Capri Holdings.

At its annual meeting this week, a spokesperson for PETA asked on behalf of Anderson: “From Texas to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Vietnam, and Indonesia, PETA entities have exposed extreme cruelty to animals exploited in the global exotic-skins industry. When will Capri Holdings act to help stop this egregious abuse by joining its peers and ending its sourcing of exotic skins?”

Several designer labels have banned exotic skins on animal cruelty grounds. In May of this year, Burberry joined brands like Chanel and Victoria Beckham by banning exotic skins from its collections. 

The move came after PETA used the same technique last year and asked Burberry to implement a strict policy against exotic skins during its annual meeting.

Gillian Anderson and animal rights

This isn’t the first time Anderson has worked with PETA. The actor has a long-standing relationship with the organization. Last year, in April, she urged Kering to go fur-free, again in its annual shareholder meeting. 

She also sent a letter to the CEO François-Henri Pinault, which read in part: “In 2013, you renamed the company ‘Kering’ because it could be ‘pronounced and understood as ‘caring’’ to reflect your personal commitment to making positive changes in the world of fashion.”

“In 2021, please be true to this worthy aim by rejecting fur across the Kering group,” she continued. “I look forward to hearing the good news.”

In September 2021, that good news arrived when Kering confirmed it was going totally fur-free.

