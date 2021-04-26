Reading Time: < 1 minute

Acclaimed actor Gillian Anderson is urging Saint Laurent, owned by Kering, to ditch fur.

The Crown star has written a letter to the company’s CEO François-Henri Pinault – requesting he enact a company-wide ban on animal fur.

The push comes shortly after Kering-owned fashion houses Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen announced they would no longer use fur.

Now, Saint Laurent and Brioni are Kering’s only holdouts to continue selling fur.

Gillian Anderson’s letter to Kering

“Such a policy would mesh perfectly with the environmental objectives of The Fashion Pact,” Anderson wrote.

“Fur production requires toxic chemicals to keep pelts from decomposing, and fur farms are breeding grounds for disease.

“COVID-19 spread like wildfire among sick animals on fur farms, requiring governments to bring forward legislation to shut down these cruel and filthy establishments, from which the virus spread to both humans and wild animals. “

Anderson then concluded: “It’s illogical to keep this dwindling, dangerous trade afloat for the sake of the few remaining unscrupulous designers who haven’t yet broken their fur habit.”

Retailers ditch fur

Earlier this month, luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue became the latest retailer to ditch fur.

The chain published a statement online detailing its decision to stop selling animal fur products by the end of fiscal 2022*.

It has also committed to closing fur salons by the end of fiscal 2021*. Moreover, it will eliminate products sold by brand partners by the end of fiscal 2022.

However, Saks Fifth Avenue says it will continue selling products such as leather, down, feathers, lambskin, goatskin, and cattle hide.

*The end of fiscal 2022 is defined as the period ending January 28, 2023. The end of fiscal 2021 is defined as the period ending January 29, 2022.

