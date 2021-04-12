Reading Time: < 1 minute

Acclaimed actor Emmett J. Scanlan is launching a vegan donut company.

The Peaky Blinders star unveiled the news yesterday to his 96.8 thousand Instagram followers.

Vegan donut company

The Doughnut Whisperer first launched back in 2016 under the name The Vegan Food Pod. Last year, it rebranded to The Doughnut.

Now, under Scanlan’s involvement, the brand has expanded its offerings and is relaunching. All its donuts are 100 percent plant-based and homemade.

The company is having a major rebrand…

?”I am so proud to bring YOU, the people, UK’s finest most delicious plant-based donut company. I say that with no hint of bias,” the celeb wrote.

“I just wanted to say massive thank you to everyone who has been showing such loyalty since we launched our 100 percent plant-based donut company yesterday.

“The loyalty and support has blown our mind. We made this for you guys, we want to make you smile and in the process, you’re making us smile. So, thank you for following The Doughnut Whisperer.”

Emmett J. Scanlan

Last year, Scanlan, who rose to fame during his role on Hollyoaks, praised the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

He posted a topless selfie on his Instagram, captioned: “The strongest, heaviest and healthiest I’ve ever been.

“All on a plant-based diet. And at 40, more importantly than all that s***e, but as a direct result of it, the happiest.”

You can visit The Doughnut Whisperer’s website here