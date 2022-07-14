Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the German premiere of - Thor - The Dark Kingdom Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the German premiere of 'Thor - The Dark Kingdom' - Media Credit: Panther Media GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
Celebrities Headlines Other News

Chris Hemsworth Stopped Eating Meat Before A Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Portman said Hemsworth is "really nice" and "so thoughtful"

By

2 Minutes Read

Chris Hemsworth gave up meat on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, right before he had to kiss vegan actor Natalie Portman. 

Hemsworth is renowned for his love of meat, according to Portman and fellow co-star Tessa Thompson. (While Hemsworth plays the film’s titular character, Portman and Thompson play Jane Foster and Valkyrie respectively.)

But he’s a “thoughtful” person, says Portman, so he gave up his meat-loving ways for one morning before a kissing scene with her. The actor recently told Capital FM that Hemsworth was “really nice.” 

She said: “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

Thompson chimed in:  “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Chris Hemsworth gives up meat

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth has ditched animal products. When he was filming Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, he experimented with a plant-based diet, according to his trainer Luke Zocchi.

Zocchi told Today Extra: “It was a big experiment. We tried to see if he could keep all his muscle being vegan. It actually surprised me as well, because we’re all in this mentality of ‘gotta eat animal protein, protein, protein.’ But you can get a lot of protein from beans.”

Natalie Portman’s veganism

While Hemsworth seems to dip in and out of plant-based eating, Portman is a passionate longtime vegan. 

She has invested in several vegan businesses, including French plant-based bacon brand La Vie, and narrated Eating Animals, a vegan documentary released back in 2019. 

In the same year, the actor gave a pro-vegan speech to 16,000 students at a We Day youth activism event.

During her talk, she said: “Lots of people make fun of vegans, right? Lots of people make fun of anybody who cares about anything deeply, right?”

“I’m here to say, it is always a great thing to care…whether it’s environmental issues, animal rights, women’s rights, equality, never be afraid to show how much you care.”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Chris Hemsworth natalie portman
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Young pig muzzle coming out of the cage
Culture
Burger King's veggie whopper
Food
heading/latest

trending

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on the red carpet at the German premiere of - Thor - The Dark Kingdom Celebrities
Burger King's veggie whopper Food
One In Three Whoppers Sold In Burger King Belgium Is Vegetarian
a poster for new fashion expose film Slay Culture
New Documentary ‘SLAY’ Exposes Fashion’s Cruel Animal Skin Trade
A cowboy on a bucking horse in a rodeo championship Culture
Animal Rights Groups Launch Legal Bid To Ban Rodeo In New Zealand
Charli D'Amelio holds the perfume up to her face Beauty
Charli D’Amelio Launches ‘Born Dreamer’ Vegan Perfume
Wild African elephant in the wilderness Culture
Is A Global Ban On Trophy Hunting Imports Coming? Over 130 NGOs Unite To Make It Happen
Pope Francis Culture
Pope Francis Tells Young People In Europe To Eat Less Meat For The Environment
a person holds their phone at a table with the abillion app showing Headlines
Sustainable Social Media Platform Breaks Records With $2 Million Charitable Donation
deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado Environment
UK Supermarket Meat Could Still Have Connections To Deforestation, New Report Says
Pig on hay and straw Headlines
Microplastics Are In Meat, Milk, And Farm Animal Blood, Says New Study
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active