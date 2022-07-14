Chris Hemsworth gave up meat on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, right before he had to kiss vegan actor Natalie Portman.

Hemsworth is renowned for his love of meat, according to Portman and fellow co-star Tessa Thompson. (While Hemsworth plays the film’s titular character, Portman and Thompson play Jane Foster and Valkyrie respectively.)



But he’s a “thoughtful” person, says Portman, so he gave up his meat-loving ways for one morning before a kissing scene with her. The actor recently told Capital FM that Hemsworth was “really nice.”

She said: “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”



Thompson chimed in: “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Chris Hemsworth gives up meat

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth has ditched animal products. When he was filming Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, he experimented with a plant-based diet, according to his trainer Luke Zocchi.



Zocchi told Today Extra: “It was a big experiment. We tried to see if he could keep all his muscle being vegan. It actually surprised me as well, because we’re all in this mentality of ‘gotta eat animal protein, protein, protein.’ But you can get a lot of protein from beans.”

Natalie Portman’s veganism

While Hemsworth seems to dip in and out of plant-based eating, Portman is a passionate longtime vegan.

She has invested in several vegan businesses, including French plant-based bacon brand La Vie, and narrated Eating Animals, a vegan documentary released back in 2019.

In the same year, the actor gave a pro-vegan speech to 16,000 students at a We Day youth activism event.



During her talk, she said: “Lots of people make fun of vegans, right? Lots of people make fun of anybody who cares about anything deeply, right?”



“I’m here to say, it is always a great thing to care…whether it’s environmental issues, animal rights, women’s rights, equality, never be afraid to show how much you care.”