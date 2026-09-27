Zendaya Says She Makes A ‘Very Good’ Spicy Vodka Pasta

Zendaya said that she makes a “very good” spicy vodka pasta in a recent interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

She also confirmed that her husband, fellow actor Tom Holland, makes her vegetarian recipes from his brother’s cookbook.



Read more: Jamie Oliver Just Made Romesh Ranganathan A Vegan Lasagna

Zendaya stars in some of 2026’s biggest and most-anticipated films, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three. She made a guest appearance earlier this month on Jennifer Hudson’s eponymous chat show.

When Hudson asked if she is a good cook, Zendaya replied, “I try my best. My spicy vodka pasta is very good. I got a few things that I can do that I like.”

Hudson noted that Holland has also said that Zendaya makes an “amazing” spicy vodka pasta, and asked, “What’s something he makes for you that you love?”

Zendaya said, “His brother is a chef, and he came out with a cookbook recently, and it’s really sweet, because Tom will whip it out and be like, ‘OK, I’m going to find all the vegetarian things, and I’m going to try different recipes for my brother for you to try.’

“It’s really sweet.”

Read more: Tom Holland Says He Cooks Veggie For Zendaya, Who ‘Doesn’t Eat Meat’

‘Obviously Z doesn’t eat meat’

In July, Holland appeared on the Dish podcast and also discussed Kitchen Kickstart, his brother Sam Holland’s new cookbook. He said, “There’s a great veggie section in there. So for me, obviously Z doesn’t eat meat, so cooking veggie dishes at home has been really, really lovely.”

Zendaya has followed a vegetarian diet since she was just 11 years old. In a 2016 interview with People, she said, “My main reason for being vegetarian is that I’m an animal lover – definitely not because I love vegetables.”

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com