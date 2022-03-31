Dr. Brian May has called for an end to the “hideous and useless” badger cull in an address to parliament.
The Queen guitarist, astrophysicist, and animal rights campaigner, 74, spoke about the issue with his three million Instagram followers.
He told fans that “140,000 beautiful native British animals have now been slaughtered, producing no benefit for cows or farmers.”
While supporters of badger culls claim they help to reduce the spread of Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in cows, critics – including May – have pointed out that they have made no impact on the disease.
He previously criticized “successive Conservative governments” for allowing the culls to take place, adding that they’d been “completely ineffective as a way of controlling the disease in cows.”
May, who is vegan, also used his parliament speech to urge the government to follow through with plans to ban fur and foie gras imports, as well as tighten laws against blood sports like fox hunting.
Fur and foie gras production is banned in the UK, but importing the products from other countries is currently legal.
The government announced plans to ban imports of both products as part of its Animals Abroad Bill last year, but it was recently reported that it had reversed its decision. Senior politicians – including Jacob Rees-Mogg – were said to have criticized the ban on the grounds that it would “limit personal choice” of the consumer.
In an interview with the BBC after his speech to parliament, May said he was “hurt and frustrated” that the government isn’t introducing animal protection laws fast enough.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.