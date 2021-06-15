Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brian May says he was told to eat animal products following a heart attack earlier this year.

The Queen star recently revealed he was ‘strongly advised’ to consume eggs and fish to ‘restore’ his protein levels after the health scare.

Brian May heart attack

He says following the dietary change, he has ‘remained loose’ about being plant-based – but is now approaching veganism in a ‘gradual and sustainable way’.

“It’s actually unhelpful to be too harshly judgemental on yourself – or on other people,” the musician said.

“Every step in the direction of eating less animal-derived foods helps animal welfare, planet Earth, and your health.”

‘Proper vegan’

May also celebrated the launch of Nestlé’s new vegan KitKat – describing it as a ‘breakthrough’.

Moreover, he told his 2.8 million Instagram followers: “I’m just praying that the Vegan Kit Kat will magically taste like DARK Kit Kat, and not like a milky one. [I] don’t like milky chocolate.

“If this is the case, it will hopefully edge me further in the direction of being a proper vegan, rather than just vegan-ish. If not, it’s back to those guilty feelings.

“What else is helpful in the quest for a vegan diet? Beyond Burgers, incredible, especially with lashings of fried onions, vegan mayonnaise, and ketchup.

“And, ‘That’s not Bacon’ – which adds a very tasty color to breakfast time. And… Chia Pudding – home-made with almond milk. Very refreshing, loaded with the right amino acids and entirely innocent!”

