Indian actor and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas just told her 64 million Instagram followers that she’s ‘getting into’ vegan living.

The Baywatch star reposted an image on her Instagram Story from actor and friend Sofia Barclay, suggesting the two were dining together. The photo, featuring kimchi and cauliflower, was captioned ‘vegan Korean food’ by Barclay. Chopra Jonas added: ‘I’m getting into this vegan thing!’.

Is Priyanka Chopra vegan?

Chopra Jonas has not revealed whether or not she is fully vegan. However, in 2019 she spoke to Times of India about her diet. “Since I am going all vegetarian these days, I love bhindi, dal, aloo gobi. I always need curd, achar (pickles) and salads are very important,” she said.

However, the actor went on to say she eats roast fish.

Earlier this year, Chopra Jonas launched a vegan haircare line at Target in the U.S. The brand, called Anomaly, is gender-neutral, cruelty-free and sustainably packaged. It is also free from parabens and sulfates.

The entertainer said: “It is our mission to leave the world better than how we found it. Our bottles are made from 100 percent plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic and our cans are infinitely recyclable.”

“We bring you quality hair care without compromise so that you can have beautiful hair without costing the earth.”

Chopra Jonas and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, have three dogs together. At least two of them are rescue dogs.