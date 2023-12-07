Celebrities Other News

Poet And Vegan Advocate Benjamin Zephaniah Dies Aged 65

Benjamin Zephaniah's family confirmed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago

By

2 Minutes Read

Benjamin Zephaniah, the late vegan advocate and poet Benjamin Zephaniah's family confirmed his passing in a statement - Media Credit: Kathy deWitt / Alamy Stock Photo

Beloved poet and animal advocate Benjamin Zephaniah died early Thursday morning (December 7) at the age of 65.

A post on Zephaniah’s official Instagram account said he was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. His wife was with him throughout his short illness and by his side when he passed, according to the post.

A vegan since he was a teenager, Zephaniah was a vocal advocate for animal rights. Recently, he condemned the UK’s badger cull and made a music video encouraging people to go vegan.

In December 2022, he wrote in The Guardian: “I am vegan because I love animals.” In the same article he said his New Year’s Resolution was to stop saying he didn’t eat meat and tell people he didn’t eat animals.

He was an honorary patron of The Vegan Society, Viva!, and EVOLVE! Campaigns. In 2007, he launched the Animal Liberation Project with PETA. Zephaniah published The Little Book of Vegan Poems in 2001.

Zephaniah wrote more than a dozen books of poetry as well as several novels, children’s books, and plays. 

Benjamin Zephaniah, the late vegan advocate and poet
MusicLive / Alamy Stock Photo Benjamin Zephaniah was a hugely successful writer and dub poet

But his creative talents didn’t stop with the written word. He acted in a number of film and television productions and released several albums. He also collaborated musically with artists including Sinead O’Connor and British house duo Swayzak. 

As well as his animal rights advocacy, Zephaniah was known for a great deal of other activism. He spoke out against homophobia in Jamaica, where his mother was from. His experiences of racism featured in his writing and he collaborated with anti-racist group Newham Monitoring Project. 

Tagged

animal advocacy

celebrities

Join The Plant Based Newsletter and we will plant a tree! 🌳

We plant a tree for every signup. You’ll receive our weekly news round-up and be the first to hear about, product launches, exclusive offers and more!

Let's Plant Trees
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett is a freelance journalist focused on animals, climate, and the environment.

More by Claire Hamlett

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active