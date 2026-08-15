Bear Grylls Says Organ Meats Helped His Family ‘Thrive’ After Ditching Vegan Diet

Bear Grylls has said that eating organ meats helped his family to “thrive” after they gave up their vegan diets.

The British adventurer and TV presenter recently appeared on the Health Optimization Podcast to promote his new brand, Modern Savage, which is a health supplement primarily made with meat, organs, collagen, and berries.

Read more: New Study Explores What The Children Of Centenarians Eat

In the episode, Grylls said that his family went vegan for five years to protect their health. He explained that they made the decision partly in response to his father’s death from high cholesterol at 66 years old, and partly to protect the environment.

“I’ve obviously totally changed and realized actually veganism can be a disaster for the environment, and certainly in terms of my health it was a disaster as well,” Grylls said. “So I got basically skinny, sick, and weak and then slowly got educated.”

He later added, “It’s how we’ve evolved and [been] designed for tens of hundreds of thousands of years to thrive on natural food.”

Biohacking and profit-driven health optimization

Grylls has restyled himself as something of a longevity influencer, and has spoken repeatedly about the benefits of swapping veganism for meat, despite a fast-growing body of reputable, peer-reviewed evidence to the contrary.

Many of his unsupported health claims have been debunked, including that breaking wind is the sign of an unhappy gut, and that supplements based on the ancestral diet fallacy – much like the ones he is now selling – are “nature’s best” multivitamins.

In May, Mordor Intelligence found that the biohacking industry is projected to expand from USD $33.03 billion in 2025 to $38.86 billion in 2026, then to 87.53 billion by 2031. As written by Will Kleinberg in a recent blog post for ANAD, “That kind of money is not being made by creators and companies simply giving clear, honest health advice.”

Read more: Nutritionist Debunks Latest Dietary Advice From Bear Grylls

The price of longevity biohacking for ‘health’

Adobe Stock Both Bear Grylls and Health Optimization founder Tim Grey have released dietary supplements

Grylls’ new Modern Savage brand sells an “adult daily blend,” a “Mini Savage” version for children, and a “Summit Stack” creatine blend. The adult blend contains beef liver, along with bovine kidney, heart, spleen, testes, and lungs, and bison liver. It also contains bovine collagen and beef protein isolate. Each pack features a Bible verse.

The range costs around £65 per 28-serving pouch, or £55 for subscribers, making a year of Modern Savage supplements approximately £740 on top of groceries.

Meanwhile, the Health Optimization Podcast is hosted by self-proclaimed biohacker Tim Grey, who has previously stated that being vegan “destroyed” him. Grey has lent his name to animal-based supplements and an elective “biohacker” IV infusion with a £350 price tag. He also endorses Wellgen’s “Human Regenerator,” a whole-body plasma “wellness environment” that costs up to £260 per session.

Next month, Grylls is speaking at Health Optimisation Summit, a three-day event founded by Grey and featuring tickets priced from £254 up to £1,649 for “VIPs.”

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com