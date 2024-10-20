Geezer Butler, founding member and bassist of metal legends Black Sabbath, has been presented with a “Rock Star for Animals” award in recognition of his decades of animal advocacy.

Butler was honored with the award by the Center For A Humane Economy and the Global Council For Animals at the first Malibu Sunset Soirée For Animals on October 5 in California. Tal Ronnen, founder and chef at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen, presented the award and described Butler as “an amazing champion for the animals.”

He was honored along with actor and director Alison Eastwood, philanthropist Laurie McGrath, and scientist and philanthropist Gary Michelson. The Center For A Humane Economy is a non-profit that works on public education and corporate and political lobbying on animal welfare policies. Its Global Council for Animals comprises a group of “change agents” working to secure major reforms to protect animals, of which Butler’s wife Gloria is a member.

“It is no exaggeration to say that millions of animals will be spared torment and cruelty because of their selfless dedication to the well-being of animals,” Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center For A Humane Economy, said of the awardees.

Butler’s life of veganism

Bill Waterson / Alamy Stock Photo Butler, left, in Black Sabbath in 1970

In a 2023 interview, Butler explained that he went vegan at eight years old after his mother served him a piece of meat for dinner that was bleeding. When he realized it did that because it was an animal, he decided never to eat meat again. “She understood where I was coming from, so she always gave me vegetables,” he said of his mother.

In 2009, Butler shot a pro-vegan advert with peta2, the youth animal rights organization. According to Blabbermouth, Butler told peta2 that he would invite friends for dinners featuring meat alternatives and wait for them to compliment the food before revealing they had eaten an entirely vegan meal.

Along with Gloria, he has campaigned against puppy mills. He has been vocal on social media about animal issues, including deaths at horse races and how fireworks frighten animals.

