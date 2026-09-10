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Scientists Grow Microalgae From Cultivated Meat Production Waste For Next-Level Efficiency

Increasing the efficiency of cultivated meat production could help accelerate its rollout and uptake

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows Melanie Oey, the study’s corresponding author and a Research Officer at the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience in Brisbane, Australia, inspecting microalgae. Oey and her team have grown microalgae from cultivated meat production waste “This greatly reduces the need for expensive growth factors and amino acids," said Melanie Oey, the study's corresponding author - Media Credit: University of Queensland

A team of scientists has grown microalgae from cultivated meat production waste.

In a new study, the team wrote that their work “provides the first feasibility demonstration of a circular cell culture system.”

Read more: Just Two Of The UK’s Planned AI Datacenters Will Emit More Carbon Than ExxonMobil

The scientists found that it is possible to grow microalgae using waste from cultivated meat production, process the microalgae, and then feed it back into the system as a way to replace some of the expensive ingredients required to grow new meat cells.

Melanie Oey, the study’s corresponding author and a Research Officer at the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience in Brisbane, Australia, said that she and her team estimate a 60 to 90 percent reduction in growth media costs, thereby making production that much more efficient and cost-effective.

She said, “The algae could absorb leftover nutrients from the cultivated meat waste while supplying oxygen to meat cells. The nutrients harvested from the microalgae could be returned to the system, creating a self-sustaining circular bioeconomy.”

Oey added, “This greatly reduces the need for expensive growth factors and amino acids, which remain one of the largest hurdles getting cultivated meat into supermarkets and onto dinner plates.”

The study will appear in Food Research International at the end of September.

Read more: UK Food Standards Agencies Publish Latest Guidance For Cultivated Meat Businesses

Cultivated meat, cost, and the food system

Photo shows someone's hands holding a large cheeseburger. A team of scientists has grown microalgae from cultivated meat production waste
Adobe Stock Cultivated meat and other alternative proteins could help to overhaul the unsustainable global food system

Despite the significant potential of cultivated meat production to transform the global food system, the cost of scaling production remains an obstacle.

Oey and her team found that their methods actually produced more microalgae than was needed for nutrient recycling, meaning that using a circular cell culture system could potentially create an additional revenue stream for cultivated meat producers.

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alternative protein

cultivated meat

food technology

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science

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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