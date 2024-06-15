X
Alternative Protein Business Food Other News

Prague Gets ‘First Ever’ Vegan Butcher’s As Demand For Meat-Free Food Grows

By

2 Minutes Read

A platter of vegan meat, egg, and other plant-based offerings from a vegan butcher's in Prague The butcher's features a number of plant-based meats and other animal products - Media Credit: Instagram/Bezmasna

A vegan butcher’s shop recently opened in Prague, in what’s thought to be a first for the eastern European city.

Read more: McDonald’s Launches New Vegan Ice Cream

The shop is called Bezmasna, and it recently opened in the Letná district of the Czech capital. It provides plant-based versions of popular Czech foods, including chlebíček (Czech sandwiches), cold cuts, and meat loaf. It also has animal-free takes on classic items like steaks, sausages, eggs, burgers, pates, and more. The shop will provide a seasonal offering with a changing menu.

Bezmasna hopes to work with both vegan and non-vegan restaurants to increase their plant-based offerings, as well as offer catering for events.

Read more: Waitrose Launches Fresh Oat Milk In Similar Bottles To Dairy

Veganism in the Czech Republic

Traditional Czech cuisine tends to be very meat-heavy, but there is a growing vegan population in the country. According to stats from 2020, the Czech Republic ranked as one of the most vegan-friendly places in Europe, due to its relatively high number of plant-based eateries compared to population size. It was placed third, just behind Portugal and Iceland.

A colorful image of Charles Bridge and architecture of the old town in Prague, Czech republic
Adobe Stock Prague is regarded as a vegan-friendly city

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for the Česká veganská společnost (Czech vegan society) said: “As the survey indicates the [vegan] market situation has improved significantly in the past years. I dare say that to some extent we have caught up with countries from the west (UK, Germany, …).”

Prague, in particular, is regarded as a vegan-friendly city. There are a wide variety of completely plant-based eateries listed on the Happy Cow app, and it’s relatively easy to find plant-based options in the area.

The rising popularity of vegan butcher’s

Butcher’s that don’t sell meat are growing in popularity, particularly in Europe. Also last month, vegan brand Heura announced the launch of a pop-up butcher’s shop in a number of locations in France.

Like Bezmasna, the Heura butcher’s also sells meat-free versions of sausages, burgers, and other popular animal foods.

Read more: Vegan Nutella Is Being Launched Very Soon

Tagged

alternative meat

alternative protein

butchers

europe

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active