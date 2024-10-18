X
Alternative Protein Other News

‘Plant-Based Aquatic Ingredients’ Tipped To Be Major 2025 Food Trend

Food companies are looking beyond seaweed for more plant-based aquatic ingredients

By

2 Minutes Read

Sea moss Sea moss is becoming popular in the wellness industry - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Aquatic plants such as sea moss and duckweed are going to make a splash in the plant-based food sector in 2025, according to a new market trend analysis.

Read more: This Is The Most Nutritious Vegetable, According To The CDC

Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council has revealed the top 10 food trends it expects to see in 2025. Sea and freshwater plant ingredients are among them as food producers search for more sustainable sources of protein and nutrients.

Aquatic plants are packed with nutrients and have a much lower environmental footprint than some terrestrial crops because they don’t take up land.

Novel ingredients

Duckweed
kiko – stock.adobe.com Duckweed, a common aquatic plant, is highly nutritious

While seaweed has been popular for a while, some lesser-known plants are gaining attention, according to Whole Foods. Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or red seaweed, has become a favored ingredient in the wellness industry. It’s usually harvested to extract carrageenan, which is used as a thickener in many food products. But increasingly it’s being used in drinks and gummies due to its content of iron, iodine, and magnesium.

Read more: The Wondrous Benefits Of Seaweed

Products made with sea moss sold by Whole Foods include Umaro Applewood Smoke Sea Moss Bacon and Kamuni Creek Mango Seamoss drink.

For functional ingredients, agar-agar is becoming more popular. It’s a plant-based gelatin-like substance derived from red algae.

Duckweed is another ingredient that may become more common in food products. These little green “lentils” are 20 to 35 percent protein and contain heart-healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids. Research is still being done into how it can be used more widely in human food products, but the leading option at the moment is as an egg replacer.

Read more: New Plant-Based Chicken Thighs By THIS Have Seaweed ‘Skin’

Tagged

food trends

plant-based ingredients

seaweed

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active