Researchers Make Gluten-Free Alternative Proteins Using Potatoes

Researchers have developed gluten-free alternative proteins using potatoes.

By using potato protein instead of wheat gluten, a common ingredient in plant-based meat, the team successfully made a sustainable, gluten-free meat alternative.

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The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Greenwich in London and the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, and published in Food Hydrocolloids. As reported by Science Magazine, the research team combined fava bean protein with either wheat gluten or potato protein, then processed these ingredients using high-moisture extrusion, which combines heat, pressure, and mechanical force to create fibrous structures similar to the ones found in meat.

Parag Archaya from the University of Greenwich’s Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein described the wheat gluten version as softer and springier, but noted that the potato-based version also provided the desirable fibrous structures of meat.

However, according to Stephen Euston, a food scientist from Heriot-Watt’s School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, the potato version did fall short when it came to flavor, and featured a bitter and astringent taste with a strong, lingering aftertaste.

The researchers called for future work to include “bitterness mitigation” and further fine-tuning of mouthfeel. However, the combination of fava beans and potatoes still made for a sustainable, gluten-free alternative protein with a meaty texture.

Read more: Starbucks No Longer Serves Plant-Based Meat In The US

‘Legumes can relieve multiple pressure points’

Adobe Stock Researchers are investigating new ways to make plant-based proteins more sustainable, versatile, and allergy-friendly

Earlier this year, a report by The Protein Project found that doubling European fava bean consumption by 2040 could help save €42 million per year in healthcare costs, reduce global pesticide use by 209 tonnes, and reduce CO2 emissions by 7 million tonnes. The report noted that “Legumes can relieve multiple pressure points across the food and feed systems, even if they are not a silver bullet.”

Like potatoes, fava beans are cheap and nutrient-dense. Fava beans are particularly high in protein, and are considered anuntapped source of sustainable plant protein.

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