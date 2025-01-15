X
Tabitha Brown Partners With Vegan Food Truck To Feed Those Affected By LA Wildfires

Tabitha Brown and Vurger Guyz aim to feed at least 1,000 people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires

Photo shows Tabitha Brown and Vurger Guyz founder Na’eem Outler sat on the back of the Vurger Guyz food truck Tabitha Brown and Vurger Guyz founder Na’eem Outler will feed community members until the ingredients run out - Media Credit:

Tabitha Brown has partnered with the plant-based food truck Vurger Guyz to provide free meals for those affected by the ongoing Los Angeles (LA) wildfires.

The food truck is parked in Pasadena this week and will serve food from 10am each day until the ingredients run out. They aim to feed at least 1,000 people.

The wildfires started nine days ago and have been unusually early, large, and destructive, partly due to the climate crisis, according to a new report by UCLA researchers.

The Palisades blaze alone – just 30 miles from Pasadena – is currently the largest, and has destroyed 23,700 acres so far. The wildfires have made thousands of people homeless, and around 88,000 Californians across the region remain under evacuation orders.

Brown, an actor, author, and social media personality, appeared in a short Instagram video alongside Vurger Guyz founder Na’eem Outler. “LA is going through a real tragedy right now,” said Brown. “We wanted to partner together and feed as many people as we can.”

“This is a way that we can help to serve the community,” she added.

Tabitha Brown x Vurger Guyz partnership shows ‘the power of compassion’

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold a burger up in front of a paper bag printed with the Vurger Guyz logo
Vurger Guyz / Instagram The Vurger Guyz features fast-food staples made vegan like burgers, fries, and nuggets

Vurger Guyz is a pop-up and event-based company that serves all of Southern California, serving “some of the best burgers you’ve ever had in your life,” according to Brown. She will be supplying ingredients for the next few days, and Vurger Guyz will be serving meals.

“Your unwavering kindness and generosity continue to inspire so many, and this act of love is yet another testament to the pureness of your heart,” wrote Outler in a separate post on Instagram thanking Tabitha Brown. “You have always been a beacon of love and light, and the way you show up for others reminds us all of the power of compassion.”

Earlier in the week, Vurger Guyz also thanked Beyond Meat for “stepping up and providing” ingredients to support “first responders and those affected by the wildfires.”

Outler founded Vurger Guyz in 2018 to promote healthy, plant-based foods with great flavors. Outlet is a former NCAA D1 athlete and has previously said that he created the brand as a “gateway” to show different communities the potential of plant-based food.

The Vurger Guyz truck is parked at Pasadena Church East Campus, 425 SIERRA MADRE VILLA AVE, PASADENA 91107, from Tuesday, January 14 to Thursday, January 16, 2025.

