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‘Monstrous’ Chicken Sculpture Dumped Outside London Pret

Animal rights organization Anima is taking action over Pret's broken promise to phase out frankenchickens

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a gigantic sculpture of a "frankenchicken" chicken wrap outside Pret. The ongoing stunt is the first of Anima’s £1 million “Public Accountability Campaign” focused on Pret’s broken promise to stop selling “Frankenchickens” by 2026 According to Anima, the chicken sculpture is the size of a car - Media Credit: Tom Woolard / Anima

A ‘monstrous’ chicken sculpture was dumped outside a series of Pret A Manger locations in London this week.

The stunts were some of the first of Anima’s £1 million “Public Accountability Campaign” about Pret’s broken promise to stop selling “Frankenchickens” by 2026.

Read more: Pret Targeted By £1 Million Public Accountability Campaign Over ‘Frankenchickens’

The mechanical sculpture was the size of a car, and its appearances at 15 different Pret stores were intended to raise awareness of Pret’s reliance on frankenchickens.

Frankenchickens are fast-growing birds that reach their target weight at six weeks old and are promptly slaughtered, but not before experiencing myriad growth-related health issues. In 2018, Pret signed up to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), which included a pledge to phase out fast-growing breeds entirely by 2026.

According to Pret’s 2025 BCC update, the company has made zero progress in the UK, US, and France, and is now targeting a 50 percent phase-out by 2031, and 100 percent by 2032, which is six years away. Pret will not start the phase-out until 2031.

Connor Jackson, the chief executive of Anima, said, “Pret’s so-called commitment is simply a cover for its continued inaction.”

He added, “Contrary to customers’ expectations, Pret is selling the exact same fast-growing chickens as KFC, Nando’s, and Burger King, and there’s no reason to believe this will change. In the 8 years since Pret committed to phasing out frankenchickens, it has not transitioned one single chicken to a higher welfare breed.”

Read more: Zack Polanski Backs Project Slingshot Action Highlighting CO2 Pig Slaughter

Chicken sculpture is a ‘monstrous but honest’ depiction of Pret’s iconic chicken sandwich

Photo shows a gigantic sculpture of a "frankenchicken" chicken wrap outside Pret. The ongoing stunt is the first of Anima’s £1 million “Public Accountability Campaign” focused on Pret’s broken promise to stop selling “Frankenchickens” by 2026
Tom Woolard / Anima Anima is encouraging people to boycott Pret until the company begins phasing out frankenchickens

In addition to the gigantic “Frankenwrap,” Anima has “plastered” adverts about Pret’s reliance on frankenchickens throughout the London Underground and on the front pages of select newspapers. Anima is encouraging the public to make a pledge to “take a break” from Pret until the chain actually begins phasing out fast-growing birds.

“We’ve tried to solve this with Pret behind the scenes, but instead they have simply kicked the can down the road,” Jackson said. “So we’ve now taken it upon ourselves to inform Londoners on Pret’s behalf, with the launch of the Frankenwrap – a monstrous but honest edition of Pret’s iconic chicken sandwich.”

In May, Pret launched several new protein-focused menu items, including chicken, egg, and other high-impact animal products, such as salmon.

It also introduced a new vegan option.

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factory farming

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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