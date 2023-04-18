 Cow Filmed Running Through Brooklyn After Escaping Slaughter Taken To Sanctuary
Activism Other News Weird & Wonderful

Cow Filmed Running Through Brooklyn After Escaping Slaughter Taken To Sanctuary

The cow will now spend the rest of his days at Skylands Animal Sanctuary

By

2 Minutes Read

A young black cow behind a fence looking directly at the camera A young cow was taken to a New Jersey sanctuary after escaping slaughter - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A cow who was filmed running around New York after escaping from a slaughter truck has been rescued by a sanctuary. 

The black Angus calf was being driven from Pennsylvania to Saba Live Poultry in Canarsie, Brooklyn, a butcher’s that keeps live animals for slaughter on the premises. 

After he jumped off the truck, workers from a nearby pizza restaurant filmed the cow being chased around the street in an attempt to catch up with him. The cow was eventually caught and taken to the slaughterhouse.

The rescue

This wasn’t the end of the story, however. After hearing about what happened, the owner of New Jersey’s Skylands Animal Sanctuary, Mike Stura, decided to attempt to rescue the cow. 

He reportedly had a three-hour phone call with both the owner of the farm and manager of Saba Live Poultry, which was later described as “tense.”

Stura is well known for animal rescues, and has secured the release of many more prior to this. While he doesn’t reveal his exact methods, he has stated he never offers to pay for their release. He said offering payment would be “counterproductive” to his goal of ridding the world of slaughterhouses. 

Rescued animals given sanctuary

Matilda the pig and her piglets after escaping from a farm
When Pigs Escape Matilda was rescued after escaping a farm to give birth to her piglets

While it’s very unusual for “livestock” to have a happy ending, this isn’t the first time an escaped animal has been rescued in similar circumstances. 

Back in 2016, Stura also secured the rescue of a cow named Freddie, who had escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens, New York. Freddie had been delivered from upstate, and had managed to run away while being transferred from a trailer at a live meat market. 

In 2021, a pregnant pig named Matilda escaped from a factory farm in Nottinghamshire and gave birth to 10 babies in the woods. Thousands of people signed the petition calling for Matilda to be rescued, and she now lives with her children at Surge Sanctuary. 

Tagged

animal rescue

cows

Good News

new york

positive news

rescue
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Kevin Hart in a grey suit, smiling
Business
Two Vegan Businesses Just Received $10,000 Each, Thanks To Kevin Hart

3 minutes to read

Vegan actor James Cromwell
Celebrities
James Cromwell Praises &#8216;Extraordinary&#8217; Piglet, Named Babe, Who Escaped Slaughter

2 minutes to read

Activists occupying pig gassing machines at a slaughterhouse in Northern Victoria, Australia
Activism
Activists Occupy Pig Gassing Machines At Australian Slaughterhouse

2 minutes to read

Vegan food and plant-based products on a shelf in a European supermarket
Alternative Protein
Animal Meat And Milk Sales Drop In Europe As Vegan Versions Hit Record Highs

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active