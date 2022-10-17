Activists From 43 Countries Joined Together To Memorialize Factory Farming Victims

Our Planet. Theirs Too. has released a new video documenting its 12th National Animal Rights Day (NARD) event, which took place in June 2022.



Every year, the animal rights activist group, founded by Aylam Orian, hosts NARD on the first Sunday of June. The idea is to honor all of the animals who have been killed in the food industry. Protestors stand silently while they hold posters of factory-farmed animals, and on some occasions, they hold real dead animals.

This year’s event took place in 43 countries, including Canada, the US, Australia, Mexico, Chile, Germany, Nigeria, Norway, Iran, and Israel.



Our Planet. Theirs Too. posted a new video on social media of the events, with a thank you to everyone who has taken part.



“Thank you, beautiful and amazing souls from every corner of the globe, for joining forces on June 5,” it notes.



“With your heart, passion, and creativity, we WILL change the world, and bring forth the day when all animals are free,” it continues. “Absolutely free.”

Commemorating factory-farmed animals

Every year, billions of animals are slaughtered in the food industry. In the US, research suggests that 99 percent of farmed animals live in factory farm conditions.

But industrialized farming is prevalent around the globe. In the UK, a recent investigation noted that the country is home to more than 1,000 mega-farms, where thousands of animals are kept in intensive, industrialized conditions to maximize profit and turnover. Just one mega-farm can host more than 125,000 broiler birds.

Our Planet. Theirs Too. believes all of these animals deserve a chance to be remembered, and its NARD serves as a memorial service for them. But it’s also about education. Most people don’t know what the conditions that produce their food are really like.

In fact, in 2017, one survey found that 75 percent of American adults believe that their animal products come from places that treat animals “humanely.”

You can find out more about next year’s NARD, and other work from Our Planet. Theirs Too., here.