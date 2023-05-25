WATCH: Here’s What These Plant-Based Doctors Eat In A Day

Advertisement

The debate surrounding the optimal diet for humans has been ongoing for years, but an increasing body of research indicates that a plant-based diet could be best.

A great deal of doctors and nutritional experts, however, still think that dairy, eggs, and meat are vital for humans to consume. Challenging this view is the rising number of plant-based health experts, many of whom advocate for all-vegan diets.

With this in mind, Plant Based News sat down with a number of meat-free doctors at a nutrition conference, including esteemed author Neal Barnard. As well as opening up about what they eat in a day, they spoke about their top plant-based food recommendations.

You can watch the full video below:

