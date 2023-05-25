 WATCH: Here's What These Plant-Based Doctors Eat In A Day
Health & Fitness More Videos

WATCH: Here’s What These Plant-Based Doctors Eat In A Day

Find out what Neal Barnard and other vegan doctors eat in a day

By

1 Minutes Read

Plant-based doctor Dr Neal Barnard A growing body of research is highlighting the health benefits of plant-based diets - Media Credit: Plant Based News

Advertisement

The debate surrounding the optimal diet for humans has been ongoing for years, but an increasing body of research indicates that a plant-based diet could be best. 

A great deal of doctors and nutritional experts, however, still think that dairy, eggs, and meat are vital for humans to consume. Challenging this view is the rising number of plant-based health experts, many of whom advocate for all-vegan diets. 

With this in mind, Plant Based News sat down with a number of meat-free doctors at a nutrition conference, including esteemed author Neal Barnard. As well as opening up about what they eat in a day, they spoke about their top plant-based food recommendations.

You can watch the full video below:

Watch more videos like this on the Plant Based News YouTube channel

Tagged

doctors

dr neal barnard

health and fitness

video

youtube

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

An older adult eating healthy vegan food
Health & Fitness
Vegan Diets Lower Cholesterol And Benefit The Heart, New Study Suggests

4 minutes to read

A cow on an animal farm
Health & Fitness
WATCH: Why The Next Pandemic Could Be Antibiotic Resistance

1 minutes to read

A vegan mother breastfeeding her baby
Health & Fitness
Vegan Breast Milk Contains Essential Nutrients For Infants, Study Confirms

2 minutes to read

Plant-based Mayor of New York City Eric Adams giving a speech
Culture
Mayor Adams Challenges 8.5 Million New Yorkers To Eat More Vegan Food

2 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active