 WATCH: Would God Want Us To Consume Animals?
WATCH: Would God Want Us To Consume Animals?

In short interviews with the public, Mitchell spoke about ties between meat-eating and religion

By

A graphic reading "Christian vs Vegan" Would God eat animals in the modern world? - Media Credit: Plant Based News

Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell recently took to the streets of central London to discuss veganism and the ethics of eating animals with members of the public.

In one conversation, he discussed animal agriculture from a religious point of view, saying: “Do you truly believe that now, in this day and age, we’ve got supermarkets and factory farms and eight billion people on the planet, God would want us to consume animals?”

To this, the person replied: “Factory farms is where it comes into the wickedness of it. We’re not supposed to be farming, they’re meant to be free, they’re meant to multiply, and by grace we’re allowed to eat it… I can see your point of view how it’s not needed, but I guess we call have our free will to make our own decisions.”

You can watch the full video below:

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

