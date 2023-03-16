WATCH: Would God Want Us To Consume Animals?

Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell recently took to the streets of central London to discuss veganism and the ethics of eating animals with members of the public.

In one conversation, he discussed animal agriculture from a religious point of view, saying: “Do you truly believe that now, in this day and age, we’ve got supermarkets and factory farms and eight billion people on the planet, God would want us to consume animals?”

To this, the person replied: “Factory farms is where it comes into the wickedness of it. We’re not supposed to be farming, they’re meant to be free, they’re meant to multiply, and by grace we’re allowed to eat it… I can see your point of view how it’s not needed, but I guess we call have our free will to make our own decisions.”

You can watch the full video below: