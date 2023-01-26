WATCH: Earthling Ed On The Lies, Myths, And Misinformation Of Animal Agriculture 

Earthling Ed (real name Ed Winters) is a renowned vegan author and educator. His content has received hundreds of millions of views, and he is well-known in the vegan community for raising awareness about animal agriculture.

In 2022, he published his first book, This Is Vegan Propaganda: (And Other Lies The Meat Industry Tells You). The book makes “irrefutable” arguments for veganism, and looks at the ethical and environmental costs of our food choices.

Soon after its release, Winters was a guest on the Plant Based News (PBN) podcast with Robbie Lockie. The chat saw them take a deep dive into the hidden world of animal farming, exploring the lies and misinformation peddled by one of the most powerful industries on Earth.

Watch the full interview below:

