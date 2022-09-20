WATCH: Doctor Claims She Beat Lupus With This Plant-Based Nutrition Plan

Physician Dr. Brooke Goldner recently appeared on the Plant Based News podcast to speak about the connection between diet, nutrition, and chronic disease – specifically, lupus.

Goldner is the author of three best-selling books: Green Smoothie Recipes to Kick-Start Your Health and Healing, Goodbye Autoimmune Disease, and Goodbye Lupus.

The latter is an intimate telling of Goldner’s own experience with lupus, an autoimmune disease which sees the immune system attack healthy tissue around the body. Goldner maintains that a plant-powered, nutrition-based treatment – which she developed herself – was key to not only easing her lupus symptoms, but recovering from the chronic illness itself.

You can listen to the audio version of the podcast here, or watch the video below.

