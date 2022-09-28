WATCH: Live Q&A With The Director Of Vegan Fashion Documentary ‘SLAY’

SLAY, a new documentary looking at animal abuse in the fashion industry, was released earlier this year.

The film looks at the animal welfare and environmental costs of materials like leather, wool, and fur.

It was directed by Rebecca Cappelli, who traveled to Australia, China, India, Europe, the US, and Brazil to explore the side of fashion the industry doesn’t want you to know.

She recently did a Q&A with Plant Based News co-founder Robbie Lockie, where she discussed the background of the film, the hugely misunderstood wool and leather industries, and the impact of these on workers.

