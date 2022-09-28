Black high heels on the pavement next to the words SLAY THE FILM THAT GETS UNDER FASHION'S SKIN SLAY documents animal abuse and greenwashing in the fashion industry - Media Credit: SLAY
WATCH: Live Q&A With The Director Of Vegan Fashion Documentary ‘SLAY’

Rebecca Capelli, who created the documentary SLAY, spoke to PBN's Robbie Lockie about the film

SLAY, a new documentary looking at animal abuse in the fashion industry, was released earlier this year.

The film looks at the animal welfare and environmental costs of materials like leather, wool, and fur.

It was directed by Rebecca Cappelli, who traveled to Australia, China, India, Europe, the US, and Brazil to explore the side of fashion the industry doesn’t want you to know.

She recently did a Q&A with Plant Based News co-founder Robbie Lockie, where she discussed the background of the film, the hugely misunderstood wool and leather industries, and the impact of these on workers.

You can watch the full video below:

