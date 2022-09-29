WATCH: Where Does KFC Chicken Come From?

Earlier this year, vegan chicken brand VFC delivered a harrowing response to a video released by fast food chain KFC.

KFC teamed up with Joe.co.uk and social media influencer Niko Omilana to create a video named Behind The Bucket.

The film documented chickens with fresh straw, perches, and a seemingly reasonable amount of space. But did it show the truth?

When VFC conducted its own investigation into the farm, it reported dead chickens on the floor, sick and injured animals, as well as plastic-wrapped bales and perches that the animals could not access.

You can watch the full video below:

