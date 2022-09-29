Kate Winslet beside the Eating Our Way To Extinction poster, which depicts the earth as a skull Eating Our Way To Extinction is available to watch on the PBN YouTube channel - Media Credit: Eating Our Way To Extinction / London Entertainment / Alamy Stock Photo
WATCH: Kate Winslet Reveals A Shocking Truth About Our Planet’s Future

Kate Winsley is the narrator of vegan documentary 'Eating Our Way To Extinction'

Eating Our Way To Extinction, a new environmental film narrated by Kate Winslet, is available to watch now on the Plant Based News (PBN) YouTube channel.

The film looks at the catastrophic impact animal agriculture is having on our planet.

Since the 1900s, we have seen a dramatic increase in worldwide weather disasters due to the climate crisis.

Animal agriculture is terrible for the environment, and responsible for at least 14.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite this, experts in the film say the role of animal agriculture has remained “undiscussed” in the climate conversation.

You can watch an excerpt of Eating Our Way To Extinction below, or watch the full film on PBN’s YouTube channel.

