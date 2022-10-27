 WATCH: How To Level Up Your Vegan Advocacy With Dr Melanie Joy
Robbie Lockie interviewing Dr Melanie Joy Dr Melanie Joy is a social psychologist specializing in why we eat animals - Media Credit: Plant Based News
WATCH: How To Level Up Your Vegan Advocacy With Dr Melanie Joy

Dr Joy heralded the importance of practicing compassion towards yourself

Dr Melanie Joy recently sat down with Plant Based News (PBN) co-founder Robbie Lockie to discuss best practices for effective vegan advocacy.

The Harvard-educated social psychologist specializes in the psychology of why we eat animals. She is known for coining the term “carnism,” and also wrote the 2009 book Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, And Wear Cows.

In the filmed chat with Lockie, she discussed her work, how to communicate veganism with your peers, and the importance of practicing compassion towards yourself.

You can watch the full video below:

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

