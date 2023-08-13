WATCH: Is Fossil Fuel Action Enough To Save Earth? What The Science Says

Over the last few years, there has been growing awareness of the huge impact fossil fuels have on our planet. Environmental marches, conferences, and political discussions tend to focus solely on the importance of these, often ignoring the huge impact our food system has.

Animal agriculture is hugely destructive to our planet. Many campaigners, including George Monbiot, have pointed out that it’s just as damaging, if not more so, than fossil fuels. But despite this, the environmental conversation tends to ignore the huge costs of animal products.

Studies have shown that, even if all fossil fuels were eliminated immediately, the planet would exceed the 1.5C outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. This is down to our food system alone. A report published in March 2023 found that high-methane foods like meat, dairy, and rice were mostly to blame.

Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell recently did a speech on this topic at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. You can watch an extract of the talk below:

