Food-tech giant Eat Just is partnering with foodpanda to deliver cell-cultured meat directly to people’s homes.

Three slaughter-free chicken dishes will be available to order online, starting on Eart Day (April 22), for a limited time in Singapore.

Eat Just’s cell-cultured meat

The move has been described as a ‘significant milestone for both brands in the global effort towards achieving food sustainability’. It follows the restaurant debut of Eat Just’s cell-cultured meat in Singapore back in December 2020.

The upcoming dishes, which features chicken from the brand’s GOOD Meat brand, are:

Chicken & Rice with coconut rice, pak choi, sweet chili, chrysanthemums, and microgreens.

Katsu Chicken Curry with jasmine rice, heritage carrots, micro shiso, edible flowers.

Chicken Caesar Salad with kale, romaine, edible flowers, shaved radish, plant-based Caesar dressing.

‘A safer, healthier food system’

Josh Tetrick is the Co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “Bringing GOOD Meat directly to the homes of people in Singapore with foodpanda is another historically important step in our journey to build a safer, healthier food system.”

Moreover, Jakob Angel, foodpanda’s CEO, added: “Food is at the core of our business. And, ensuring that we have a sustainable food ecosystem is an important agenda for us.

“foodpanda is thrilled to be the first platform in the world to deliver cultured meat dishes. So, customers in Singapore can be the world’s first diners to enjoy them from the comforts of their homes.

“Together with Eat Just, we hope to bring this to more markets – not just in Asia but also in every country in the world where Delivery Hero brands operate.”