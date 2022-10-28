Here’s How To Win A Free Holiday At This Wellness Resort In Mexico (Ft. Amazing Vegan Food)

🏝️ This is a sponsored article *[what is this?]

Picture this: Stunning white sand beaches. Daily yoga, movement, and meditation practices. An eco-spa. And five world-class, predominately plant-based restaurants… All inside the lavish Palmaïa wellness resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

It almost sounds too good to be true. And we want to send you there.

Plant Based News has partnered up with Complement, No Meat Athlete, and Palmaïa for the ultimate vegan-friendly travel competition. And, it’s completely free to enter.

Here’s what you could win:

Grand Prize : Four nights for two at the Palmaïa wellness resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This includes the round-trip airfare and all meals and drinks. Plus, an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. ($6,700 value)

: Four nights for two at the Palmaïa wellness resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. This includes the round-trip airfare and all meals and drinks. Plus, an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. ($6,700 value) Runner-Up: Two nights for two at the Palmaïa wellness resort in Riviera Maya, including round-trip airfare and all meals and drinks. Plus, an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. ($4,500 value)

Two nights for two at the Palmaïa wellness resort in Riviera Maya, including round-trip airfare and all meals and drinks. Plus, an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. ($4,500 value) Second Runner-Up: One full year of Complement nutrient products for two. Plus, a signed copy of the New York Times bestselling book, The Plant-Based Athlete. ($1,700 value)

Entering the Plant-Based Paradise Sweepstakes is easy, with no purchase necessary and nearly a dozen simple ways to increase your chances of winning.

So what are you waiting for?

Click here to enter the Plant-Based Paradise Sweepstakes.

Wellness resort Palmaïa, Mexico

Palmaïa’s beachfront suites feature cruelty-free bedding and furniture

Palmaïa aims to strengthen guests’ connection to nature

The resort’s Avalon Beauty Salon offers vegan-friendly treatments

Every suite in Palmaïa faces the Caribbean sea

Surrounded by 400 hectares of jungle and only 45 minutes from Cancun airport lies Palmaïa, a secluded beachfront wellness sanctuary. It offers oceanfront suites, an eco-friendly jungle spa, gourmet plant-based food, and 24-hour room service.

The resort also features a Mykonos-style beach club, health café, fitness center, Waldorf-inspired kids’ club, and four infinity pools.

Palmaïa’s principles are rooted in compassion and understanding. That’s part of the reason it promotes Progressive Wellness – a healing yet fun, easy, and non-restrictive way to lead a healthy lifestyle. The resort zeroes in on this way of living, whilst encouraging a deep respect for nature, each other, and ourselves.

It operates on the notion that “we are all one.” And thus, the brand maintains, we should treat all life – including the planet – with “respect and divinity.”

To truly bring in the Progressive Wellness concept, the team at Palmaïa host an array of holistic and health activities each day that “nourish and awaken the mind, body, and soul.” Guided meditation sessions, full body workouts, yoga classes, sound healing, cacao ceremonies, soul readings, Temazcal, and many more are all included in your stay.

It’s more than a wellness retreat. Palmaïa calls it a comprehensive, health-focused, self-nurturing experience.

Ready to enter the sweepstakes? Click here to enter.

Winners will be announced on November 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm Eastern and notified via email.

—

* This is paid-for content. Funds from this article help Plant Based News provide millions of people around the world with free content they know and love. We only work with brands we support and use ourselves.