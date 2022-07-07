two people hold up vegan chicken wraps The new wrap features Heura's vegan chicken - Media Credit: LEON
LEON’s Vegan Chicken Wrap Sales To Support LGBTIQ+ Refugees (Here’s How To Get Involved)

The new campaign is called "Powered By Pride"

LEON has teamed up with vegan meat brand Heura to support displaced refugees and celebrate Pride in the UK.

Together, the two brands will raise money with a new campaign called “Powered By Pride.”

For a limited time, a portion of sales of LEON’s Vegan Harissa Chick’n Wrap, which features Heura’s vegan chicken, will be donated to support LGBTIQ+ people who are fleeing from persecution and facing discrimination. 

Why LGBTIQ+ refugees need support

Around the world, nearly 90 million people have been forced to flee their homes. That’s according to The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The global agency works to protect the rights of refugees and support them with resettlement. 

People flee their homes for many reasons: climate disaster, war, and famine, for example. But the number of people seeking asylum who belong to the LGBTIQ+ community is rising.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: “In too many countries it is still illegal to engage in same-sex relationships.” He added that in some countries, being a member of the LGBTIQ+ community is punishable by death. While others simply do not adequately protect people from violence and abuse.

“Confronted with this reality, many LGBTIQ+ people have no choice but to flee,” he added. “This is why UNHCR has redoubled its commitment to protecting the autonomy, agency, and rights of all forcibly displaced and stateless LGBTIQ+ people.”

The Leon x Heura partnership

For every wrap sold using a special discount code, Heura will donate £3 to UNHCR. LEON will also give customers the option to donate more to UNHCR when they make their purchases.

“While there is still a lot to be done, we greatly respect and admire the work UNHCR is doing to protect and serve displaced people within the community,” said Bernat Añaños, Heura’s co-founder and head of social movement. 

“We hope that ‘Powered By Pride’ can act as a reminder that every action has the power to drive positive change.”

LEON will sell the Vegan Harissa Chick’n Wrap at upcoming Pride events in Brighton and Manchester. It’s also available at restaurants nationwide.

To ensure a percentage of the sale of their wrap is donated, LEON customers will need a discount code for 20 percent off. These will soon be available via Plant Based News’ social media channels. 

This is a paid-for advertorial.

heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

