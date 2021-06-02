Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegans are happier than meat-eaters and pescatarians, according to a new poll.

Research published by Tracking Happiness surveyed 11,537 Americans to explore the connection between diet and mood.

Vegan are happier than meat-eaters

Participants were asked to rate their happiness from one- 10 (Very unhappy to very happy).

The average happiness rating of each dietary group was then calculated; with vegans reporting seven percent higher happiness ratings than meat-eaters.

Moreover, Out of the 8,988 omnivores surveyed, those who reported higher happiness ratings were more likely to adopt a plant-based diet in the future.

‘Going vegan has never been easier’

Mimi Bekhechi is the Vice President of International Programmes at PETA. She said: “It’s no wonder vegans are happier – by sparing animals atrocious suffering, helping to save the planet, and improving their own health, vegans can enjoy peace of mind and a clean conscience.

“If you want to join the happy v-gang, you’re in luck: going vegan has never been easier or tastier.”

‘Easy and accessible’

Francine Jordan, a spokesperson for The Vegan Society, added: “We’re not surprised by these findings at all.

“We know that the image of veganism is undergoing the most radical change in its history while shedding some tired, old stereotypes.

“It’s no longer portrayed as an unusual lifestyle, it’s easy and accessible.

“You can walk into any supermarket and be greeted by a huge range of plant-based products; or walk into any restaurant and be presented with an exciting vegan menu.

“There has never been a better time to be vegan and it’s great to see that vegans are much happier too!”

Read the full study here