Nutritionist Recommends The Best Foods For PCOS Symptoms On ‘This Morning’

A nutritionist recommended whole plant foods such as vegetables, nuts, and beans to help people manage the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) on ITV’s This Morning program earlier today (September 19).

Read more: Plant-Based Diets May Protect Women From Cognitive Decline

Rohini Bajekal, a vegan nutritionist, was a guest on the show along with her mother, gynaecologist Dr Nitu Bajekal. Both are lifestyle medicine professionals, and Rohini has personal experience with PCOS. She said that she found changing her lifestyle and what she ate helped a lot in managing the condition.

“For plant-based eaters with PCOS, aim to include minimally processed whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, barley and oats and up your intake of plant protein,” Rohini told Plant Based News (PBN). “This means including plenty of beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, edamame beans and peas in your daily diet.”

In 2022, Rohini and Dr Bajekal published a book, Living PCOS Free. It includes a 21-day nutrition plan and plant-based recipes by Rohini. But Dr Bajekal said on This Morning that the benefits of a healthy diet for managing PCOS is not common knowledge.

“Guidelines actually tell us that diet and lifestyle should be the first line of managing PCOS,” she said. “But most doctors don’t know that and so most people don’t know that.”

Rohini Bajekal and Dr Nitu Bajekal discuss PCOS on This Morning

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects how the ovaries work, impacting more than one in 10 women and people assigned female at birth. Symptoms include irregular periods, excess hair growth, and acne. About 70 percent of people with PCOS are insulin resistant.

“The condition is poorly understood and the exact cause is unknown although there are genetic factors,” Rohini told PBN. “Insulin resistance, a condition in which our cells become resistant to the action of the hormone insulin, appears to be the main mechanism in driving PCOS and many of its symptoms.”

Read more: Leading UK Nutritionist Busts Myths Around Vegan Pregnancies

Weight loss is often recommended for PCOS sufferers. But Rohini thinks a focus on “sustainable lifestyle changes and an overall healthy plant-based dietary pattern” is more helpful. “Eating a plant-based diet that is rich in fibre helps promote healthy gut bacteria, reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, normalises blood sugars, and lowers insulin resistance,” she said. “As seen in type 2 diabetes, a whole food plant-based diet can be an excellent tool in tackling insulin resistance and preventing blood sugar spikes as well as for healthy weight management.”

What to eat – and what to avoid

Rohini Bajekal Rohini Bajekal recommends regular consumption of minimally processed soya foods

Some plant foods appear to be particularly beneficial for managing PCOS, according to Rohini. “When consumed regularly, minimally processed soya foods (such as tofu and edamame) have been consistently shown to help with the symptoms of PCOS and improve many of the metabolic markers seen in the condition,” she said.

Rohini recommends increasing the range of plants in the diet by eating more berries, dark leafy greens, herbs, and spices, as well as “a daily handful of nuts and seeds.” Vitamin D supplements are also beneficial, as this may improve insulin sensitivity.

Meanwhile, people with PCOS should avoid foods that increase levels of inflammation and oxidative stress. This includes eating higher amounts of saturated fat, as found in red and processed meats, dairy and eggs. Rohini also recommends avoiding coconut oil and ultra-processed foods and using salt, oil, and sugar sparingly.

“Given the higher risk of long-term conditions if you have PCOS, such as gestational diabetes, metabolic syndrome, increased heart disease factors, type 2 diabetes and womb cancer, making dietary changes early is advisable,” she said.

Read more: Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds