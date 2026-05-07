5 Ways To Protect Your Gut From Chronic Stress

Modern life puts constant pressure on the body, and one of the first places that strain shows up is the digestive system. Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, known for his YouTube channel, recently shared a video explaining how stress affects the body and outlining five practical ways to protect your gut. As a board-certified gastroenterologist and bestselling author, Bulsiewicz focuses on the connection between the microbiome, digestion, and overall health.

In the video, he breaks down a key idea: stress does not just affect the mind. It starts in the brain, travels through the nervous system, and directly alters how the gut functions. “Your brain and your gut are so connected,” Bulsiewicz explains. “What’s going on up here, such as stress, can be massively affecting what’s happening down there.”

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Understanding this link is central if you want to protect your gut, especially during periods of chronic pressure.

What stress actually does to the body and gut

Bulsiewicz emphasizes that stress is not simply a feeling. “Stress is not an emotion. It’s a physiological state,” he says. It begins when the brain detects a threat and activates the sympathetic nervous system, triggering the fight-or-flight response.

This process happens automatically. “You don’t decide to be stressed. Your body decides for you,” he explains.

Once activated, the body releases adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones prepare the body for immediate action but come with trade-offs. Digestion, immune balance, and recovery are all deprioritized.

Inside the gut, the effects are wide-ranging. Stress hormones alter motility, disrupt digestive secretions, and even change oxygen levels in the intestines. This helps explain symptoms like bloating, diarrhea, constipation, reflux, and nausea.

On a deeper level, stress weakens the gut barrier and shifts the microbiome. “Chronic stress is associated with lower gut diversity,” Bulsiewicz notes. It can also increase inflammation and make conditions like IBS and reflux worse.

The good news is that the body has a built-in counterbalance: the parasympathetic nervous system, often called “rest and digest.” Activating it is key if you want to protect your gut.

Prioritize regular meal timing

The first strategy is simple but often overlooked: eat at consistent times.

Bulsiewicz explains that irregular eating patterns can worsen stress-related gut disruption. “If you lock in times and you separate them by about four hours, that consistent meal timing will support the migrating motor complexes,” he says.

These natural gut contractions help move food and bacteria through the digestive tract. When meal timing is unpredictable, this process becomes less efficient.

Predictable eating patterns also stabilize communication between the gut and brain. “Predictable meal timings allows your body to know what you’re trying to do and when you’re trying to do it,” he adds.

Take a daily gratitude walk

Adobe Stock Regular movement outdoors can help lower stress hormones and support the gut by activating the body’s “rest and digest” response

Movement and nature both play a role in calming the nervous system, but Bulsiewicz highlights a specific approach: the gratitude walk.

“One of the simplest and most effective ways to calm your nervous system is actually just to get outside and move your body,” he says. Bulsiewicz explains that walking outside, exposing ourselves to nature and sunlight, lowers our stress hormones. But the gratitude element makes this even more powerful.

He points to research showing that combining walking with intentional gratitude can reduce stress and increase positive emotions. “People who took these gratitude walks on a regular basis, they experienced less stress,” he explains.

So how do you actually do it? The key is to keep it simple but intentional. “You just walk outside, but you put your phone away and you let your attention widen instead of narrowing,” he says. Instead of rushing or scrolling, you slow down and actively notice your surroundings. That might mean paying attention to the light, the trees, the sounds around you, or something you would usually ignore.

He also encourages looking for something new or appreciating the bigger picture. “Look for something that you don’t usually notice,” he says. This shift in focus helps move the brain out of a threat-based mindset and into one that signals safety.

Even short sessions can make a difference. Spending just 10 to 15 minutes on a regular basis can help reset your stress response, support the parasympathetic nervous system, and ultimately help protect your gut.

Make sleep your priority recovery tool

Sleep is one of the most powerful ways to protect your gut, yet it is often compromised during stressful periods.

“Poor sleep worsens gut barrier function, contributes to inflammation, and actually makes your stress response worse,” Bulsiewicz says.

To counter this, he recommends focusing on core sleep habits: consistent bedtimes, morning light exposure, and reducing stimulation late at night.

“Sleep is one of the most powerful gut protective tools that we have,” he adds. Prioritizing it allows the body to repair and regulate both the microbiome and immune system.

Use the breath to activate the vagus nerve

Breathing is one of the fastest ways to shift the nervous system.

Bulsiewicz explains that activating the vagus nerve can reduce inflammation and improve gut barrier integrity. One effective method is diaphragmatic breathing.

“Simply inhale for four seconds… and then exhale through your lips for six seconds,” he says, recommending practicing this for three to five minutes.

This pattern lowers heart rate, reduces cortisol, and signals safety to the body. “It allows us to send a wave of safety throughout the body using the vagus nerve,” he explains.

Avoid the stress-driven food trap

During stressful periods, cravings for alcohol, sugar, and ultra-processed foods often increase. Bulsiewicz warns that this is a trap.

“Your brain is telling you that your body needs alcohol in order to relax… that UPFs, they’re comforting,” he says. “And unfortunately, it’s a trap. Don’t fall for it.”

Instead, he encourages focusing on fiber-rich plant foods that support the microbiome. These help repair the gut barrier, reduce inflammation, and feed beneficial bacteria.

“What you put into your body matters a lot during times of stress,” he says. Choosing nutrient-dense foods can strengthen the gut rather than further disrupt it.

A simple shift with a big impact

Bulsiewicz’s message is clear: stress does not just affect mental health. It has a direct and measurable impact on digestion.

He emphasizes that “stress doesn’t mean that you’ve failed. It means that your nervous system needs some extra support.”

By understanding how stress travels from the brain to the gut, and by using simple tools to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, it becomes possible to break the cycle and protect your gut.

The result is not just fewer digestive symptoms, but a more resilient body overall.

For more tips to support your gut health, you can visit Bulsiewicz’s YouTube channel and website.

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