Dr Matthew Nagra Debunks Link Between Bryan Johnson’s AIG Diagnosis And Veganism

Dr Matthew Nagra has debunked claims that Bryan Johnson’s recent diagnosis of autoimmune gastritis (AIG) was caused by a vegan diet.

Nagra is a plant-based physician and online educator. He frequently posts videos in which he debunks pseudoscientific claims made by influencers, many of whom profit directly or indirectly from the diets, ideas, and products they promote.

Read more: Misfits Protein Bars Are No Longer 100% Vegan, And Customers Are Not Happy

In a clip posted to Instagram, Nagra responded to a video by Vince Pitstick, the founder and CEO of Vidal Coaching, in which Pitstick claimed that vegan and vegetarian diets are risk factors for developing autoimmune diseases such as AIG.

“He provided precisely zero evidence for any of that,” Nagra said. “Oh, and vegans can meet their nutrition needs, and I’ll actually provide a reference right here.”

At one point in the original video, Pitstick referenced genetic testing, a topic he frequently comes back to in his online content. At-home genetic testing is notably also a service that Vidal Coaching offers – and charges – its clients for.

“And there it is,” Nagra said, “I knew he was trying to sell something.”

After pointing out further inconsistencies in Pitstick’s argument that veganism causes diseases, Nagra said that he “suspects” Pitstick simply wanted to “use Bryan Johnson’s illness and crap on vegans for clicks while promoting his genetic testing.”

Nagra added, “Anything for a quick buck, I guess.”

‘He really has no good evidence to stand on’

Nagra also explained that an expert review on the topic from 2022 found that having other autoimmune conditions (Johnson was previously diagnosed with autoimmune hypothyroidism) and advancing age (Johnson is now nearly 50 years old) were associated with a higher prevalence of AIG.

In contrast to Pitstick’s criticism of veganism, Nagra noted that, “There are actually randomized controlled trials suggesting that adopting a vegan or vegetarian dietary pattern can improve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune disease. So at the end of the day, he really has no good evidence to stand on with regard to his claims about plant-based diets and autoimmune diseases.”

Read more: Could A Plant-Based Diet Make You More Attractive?

Detoxing and at-home genetic testing

Adobe Stock The use of at-home genetic testing kits for wellness and diet plans is not supported by clinical evidence.

Pitstick’s company, Vidal Coaching, offers a program that is built around “detoxing,” a concept that has been repeatedly debunked, along with multiple at-home genetic testing packages. The use of genetic tests to create personalized diet plans, supplement packages, and exercise regimes is not supported by clinical evidence.

Clear pricing information for Vidal Coaching is not widely available, but a page relating to a limited-time deal offered a discounted membership for USD $299 for 21 days before increasing to $449 per month for six months.

In the ScamCenter sub-Reddit, one user reported paying up to $2,400 upfront “for a 6-month coaching term” and taking “up to 45 pills per day,” before being caught out by the contract’s auto-renewal system and paying $399 per month.

Another user said they were charged $5497 for six months of coaching, while another said they had been charged $3900 for a six-month program followed by $729 per month after their contract ended. The same user added that they were told to “buy a dozen new supplements.”

In addition to his role at Vidal Coaching, Pitstick is also the CSO of Nuethix, a supplements company.

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