Could A Plant-Based Diet Make You More Attractive?

Could adopting a plant-based or plant-rich diet make you more attractive?

A new narrative review has found that eating less meat and more plants can change how you look, smell, and feel, and benefit your overall health.

Read more: Industry-Backed Research More Likely To Say Meat Is Beneficial, Finds Study

The narrative review was conducted by David Goldman, best known for his work as the chief science advisor on The Game Changers, and Dr Mathew Nagra, a plant-based physician, and was published in Recent Progress in Nutrition.

As summarized by the Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM), the new narrative review highlighted research showing how eating less meat can improve sweat odor, carotenoids in fruits and vegetables can benefit skin color, and complex carbohydrates can slow the signs of aging, while a “healthy body weight” – previously linked to plant foods – is correlated with greater perceived attractiveness.

However, writing on Instagram, Nagra noted that “attractiveness is inherently subjective and varies on an individual basis. The findings of the reviewed studies pertain to perceived attractiveness among the included populations.”

Read more: Many US Adults Incorrectly Think Meat And Eggs Reduce High Cholesterol Risk

‘Individual motivations for dietary change frequently focus on appearance and social outcomes’

Adobe Stock Improving one’s attractiveness could motivate more people to try plant-based diets

Health, the environment, and animal welfare are the reasons most commonly cited by people who already follow plant-based diets, and by those who are interested in eating less meat in the future; however, the desire to improve one’s attractiveness could potentially prove a significant motivator for people to eat more plants.

In the narrative review, Goldman and Nagra wrote, “Traditional public health messaging prioritizes disease prevention, whereas individual motivations for dietary change frequently focus on appearance and social outcomes.”

They added, “Appearance-based feedback has been hypothesized to promote dietary behavior change by delivering prompt and personally relevant reinforcement, though this pathway requires further empirical evaluation. Presenting dietary recommendations in terms of visible outcomes may complement traditional health messaging by aligning individual motivations with public health objectives.”

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