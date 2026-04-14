Why Leading Doctors Are Choosing This All-In-One Vegan Supplement

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Studies show that vitamin supplements can help to support nutrient adequacy, particularly within at-risk groups. However, the world of dietary supplements and multivitamins can be opaque and confusing. It’s difficult to cut through the marketing and find a product that works for you, particularly when there are tens of thousands of brands to choose from.

One simple method is to look for supplements that are backed by peer-reviewed science, and even better, options that are also supported by reputable doctors and other experts. According to supplementV, its new sV Complete multivitamin fulfils both of those criteria. Here’s why several leading plant-based doctors and healthcare experts are all supporting this vegan, all-in-one dietary supplement.

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What is supplementV?

supplementV is a small company based in Australia. The company’s founder, Elnatan (or El for short), has been a vegetarian since birth and follows a plant-based diet.

“I originally created it for my family due to the plethora of compromises and low standards in the supplement industry,” El told Plant Based News (PBN). “After a year and a half of R&D, it is now taken daily for its benefits by leading nutrition experts across the globe!”

El launched supplementV with a twofold mission: to create an “industry-leading, all-in-one vegan product” that included every single “nutrient of concern” for plant-based diets; and to make a “social hub” to emphasize the overwhelming evidence for plant-based diets.

“I see product parity alone (such as alternative proteins) as disadvantaged in shifting an entrenched status quo. In contrast, the inherent health benefits of plant-based living, once widely realised, are an intuitively selfish catalyst for change,” El said.

The company’s philosophy is primarily to serve its customers, who benefit from nutritional optimisation tailored to their exact needs without needing to stay on top of missed nutrients, source multiple supplements, or spend extra money.

El funded supplementV himself to guarantee that the mission and scientific integrity were prioritized over profit-first marketing.

What is ‘sV Complete?’

supplementV supplementV says that sV Complete is “more than a multivitamin”

sV Complete is a multivitamin designed to target the essential nutrients that vegans and vegetarians may consume less of than omnivores, such as B12 and Omega-3s.

According to supplementV, sV Complete can help complete well-balanced plant-based diets, but it is not intended to replace real food. El said, “It’s commonplace in the supplement industry to misleadingly position supplements as ‘solutions’ to gut and digestive problems to maximise sales, without addressing the importance of the food we eat.”

He added, “We highlight the importance of combining supplementV with a healthy plant-based diet to achieve fully optimal nutritional benefits.”

However, sV Complete is also “more than a multivitamin,” and the company says that the product’s “continuously” evolving form, dosage, and ingredients are based on the latest evidence and recommendations for plant-based and meat-free diets.

‘Plant-based living is the future of human health’

sV Complete is produced in New Zealand by partners with “world-class” quality and sustainability standards. Where some companies encourage supplement stacking to cut costs and maximize sales, supplementV’s product is designed from the ground up to be a true all-in-one. In addition to vitamins and minerals, each sV Complete capsule also includes a hint of vanilla to make taking your daily supplements a pleasurable experience.

“We know plant-based living is the future of human health because of overwhelming evidence across several fields,” El said. “Scientific practice is built on accountability, which makes current consensus among researchers the gold standard. Now triple that scientific consensus across human nutrition and epidemiology, ecological health, and animal welfare. That is plant-based living, and people deserve to thrive on it.”

Why leading doctors are supporting this all-in-one vegan biosupplement

Dr Gemma Newman Dr Gemma Newman is a senior partner at a family medical practice

Dr Gemma Newman, a senior partner at a family medical practice, public speaker, and the author of The Plant Powered Doctor, and Dr Alan Desmond, a consultant gastroenterologist, podcaster, and the author of What Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You About Food, have each endorsed sV Complete.

El said that supplementV’s experts are “truly part of the team.” He explained that Newman, Desmon, and the other experts who back supplementV simultaneously operate as brand ambassadors and scientific advisors. They receive pay, provide feedback, and influence how the sV Complete product continues to evolve.

“I’m selective about the products I recommend,” Newman said. “As a clinician, I look for supplements that combine integrity, efficacy, and ease of use. supplementV achieves this beautifully; it is a quality formulation supported by science, with a taste I think people will genuinely enjoy.”

sV Complete is ‘a no-brainer,’ says Dr Desmond

Desmond also complimented the formulation and said, “I eat a healthy, whole food plant-based diet. SupplementV contains every nutrient I need to support and optimize that, from vitamin B12 to iodine, selenium, vitamin D, and, of course, a very reliable dose of long-chain omega-3s, EPA, and DHA, all in this little bottle, and all with that nice, pleasant, vanilla taste. Really, it’s a no-brainer.”

The supplement has also been endorsed by Dr Minil Patel, who is known as ‘Dr Iron Junkie’ on social media, Patrick Raizerov, a plant-based nutritionist and digital content creator, and Akash Patel, a science communicator and soon-to-be medical doctor. According to supplementV, all of its experts choose to take sV Complete daily.

“I’ve seen a lot of daily dietary supplements to complement a plant-based diet, and honestly, supplementV is the only one I feel comfortable endorsing, due to its quality,” said Patel.

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What’s in the sV Complete vegan supplement?

A full dose of sV Complete is “2+2 capsules.” supplementV advises taking two in the morning and two in the evening or four at once, if preferred.

The product includes a range of nutrients that are often harder to get as part of a plant-based diet, and focuses on bioavailability – the extent to which the essential nutrients are absorbed – rather than a single “megadose.”

El said that the company avoids “trendy” megadoses due to the lack of supporting evidence and because research “repeatedly shows” that they can increase health risks over time. “It’s absurd that many supplement companies overlook their responsibility as they sell products that impact people’s health,” El said.

He added, “Long-term safety is non-negotiable, and we ensure that all our doses are precisely balanced to be both effective and safe for years to come.”

sV Complete’s ingredients include:

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin)

Vitamin D3 (algae-derived)

Vitamin K2 (MK-7)

Preformed Vitamin A

Iodine

Zinc

Selenium

CDP-Choline

Creatine monohydrate

Taurine

Omega-3 (DHA and EPA)

B1 (thiamin)

B2 (riboflavin)

B3 (niacin)

B5 (pantothenic acid)

B6

Biotin

Folate (5-MTHF)

supplementV claims that its multivitamin is the most advanced supplement in the world for a plant-based diet, based on the extensive list of nutrients provided, the superior forms of those nutrients, the effective and balanced dosage, overall nutrient stability, and low oxidation.

In a customer review of sV Complete, Claudia said, “Finally, a plant-based supplement that covers every base. I’ve been using this supplement for a month, and as a plant-based athlete who takes nutrition seriously, I’ve genuinely noticed an uplift in both my overall well-being and performance.”

She added, “My energy levels, focus, and brain function have definitely seen an improvement. […] If you’re nutrition-obsessed like me and follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle alongside striving for performance, I highly recommend!”

‘I created this project to set new standards in the industry’

While sV Complete includes important nutrients that are not commonly found in vegan multivitamins, such as creatine, taurine, and choline, it notably excludes iron, which is another essential micronutrient that many people can run low on.

The reason iron is excluded, supplementV says, is that iron requirements are highly individual, and excess consumption can be extremely harmful. If required, shoppers should consider additional supplementation alongside sV Complete.**

“Iron levels should be monitored with your healthcare provider, and if required, temporary supplementation alongside long-term dietary changes to include more iron-rich plant-based foods – such as beans, fortified cereals, and dark chocolate – can often be sufficient,” El said.

supplementV’s sV Complete is available through what El calls a “you are in control” subscription, with reminders. He said that this service is “designed so a new bottle arrives at your door exactly when you need it.” The company offers a no-risk guarantee, meaning customers can get in touch for support or a refund at any time.

El said, “I created this project to set new standards in the industry while going beyond the shortcomings of other products, delivering a truly uncompromising all-in-one for plant-eaters.”

Where to buy this all-in-one vegan supplement

The all-in-one vegan multivitamin costs USD $74 in North America and £58.00 in the UK per 30-day supply. The company ships to all US states and to select countries worldwide, including Singapore, Ireland, and Spain. supplementV looking to expand to more countries and offers a “show interest” form for potential customers outside of its current range. You can learn more and buy sV Complete here.

*This is paid-for content. Funds from this article help Plant Based News continue to provide millions of people around the world with free content they know and love. We only work with brands we support and enjoy.

**Every body is different. People should speak to their doctor or a qualified health practitioner for advice before making changes to their diet or taking supplements.

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