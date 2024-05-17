What Neal Barnard And Other Plant-Based Doctors Have For Dinner

Plant-based doctors often end their days with dinners that are as flavorful as they are reflective of their health advocacies. These meals are predominantly composed of whole foods, rich in vegetables, grains, and legumes, crafted to maximize nutritional intake while promoting overall well-being. For many, these dinners are not just meals but also a testament to the benefits of a plant-based diet, showcasing the versatility and delicious possibilities without animal products.

Plant Based News caught up with renowned physician Neal Barnard, as well as a number of other well-known plant-based doctors, to ask them what they opt for for the last meal of the day. And the results were some healthy, nutritious, and flavorful recipe inspirations.

Emphasis on whole foods

Adobe Stock The doctors favor grains like quinoa and brown rice, alongside lots of vegetables

A common theme in the dinners of plant-based doctors is the inclusion of hearty, one-pot dishes that combine simplicity with nutrition. Curries loaded with vegetables, lentils, beans, and a variety of spices are a go-to choice. These curries are often served over whole grains like brown rice or quinoa, providing a satisfying and filling meal that is also packed with fiber, proteins, and essential nutrients.

Another favored dinner option is homemade, plant-based versions of traditional dishes. Lentil bolognese, for instance, replaces ground meat with lentils, delivering a protein-rich, fiber-filled alternative that is both comforting and easy to prepare. This dish, along with others like black bean chili or vegan sushi, demonstrates the adaptability of plant-based eating. Ingredients like nutritional yeast or homemade cashew cheese often find their way into these recipes, adding depth and richness to the flavor profiles.

The dinner plates of these doctors are diverse, but they share a common goal: to provide meals that are wholesome, tasty, and supportive of a healthy lifestyle. Whether it’s through a simple bowl of lentils and kale or a more elaborate vegan sushi night, these meals underscore a commitment to a diet that is sustainable, ethical, and beneficial for both personal health and the environment. Each dish is a celebration of plant-based cuisine, proving that a diet free of animal products can be both delicious and deeply satisfying.

Find out what plant-based doctors have for dinner

Dr Klaper favors “thick hearty soups,” which he says reminds him of his father. He serves these vegetable soups with his favorite grain, quinoa, which is renowned for its protein content and other health benefits. He tends to use green and yellow steamed vegetables in his soups, such as broccoli and cauliflower, and said he could “live forever” on this meal.

For Dr Kassam, curry is her “go-to” evening dish. She tends to cook her curries in one pan, and uses a combination of different herbs and spices alongside a wide variety of vegetables, lentils, beans, pulses. She generally serves her curry with one of her two favorite grains – either brown rice or red quinoa.

Dr Baxter Montgomery, cardiovascular disease specialist

Perhaps the most unusual dish on the list, Dr Montgomery opts for a homemade raw plant-based sandwich that he calls “better than tuna.” The sandwich is served on cinnamon bread, and the vegan “tuna” is made with carrot and seaweed. He describes it as “very rich and nutritious.”

Dr Popper favors thick chilis and soups, such as black bean chili, lentil soup, and chickpea-based dishes. Another meal she highlights is a creamy broccoli soup made with soy milk.

“I’m a big fan of vegan sushi,” says Dr Barnard. He tends to use cucumber in his, but states that other vegetables like avocado are also possible. According to Dr Barnard, sushi is relatively easy to make, you just roll it up in nori with some rice. It’s then best served alongside wasabi and a bit of soy sauce.

Dr Gemma Newman, medical doctor and nutritionist

Dr Newman’s go-to evening meal is a lentil bolognese, which she says is “so easy” to make. She opts for a Happy Pear recipe, which consists of traditional bolognese ingredients like onions, garlic, and carrot alongside lentils.

Dr Mahesh Shah, general practitioner

Dr Shah is a huge fan of pasta dishes, as well as brown rice. He also likes to eat beans every day. “I love also making homemade whole food plant-based oil-free pizzas as well,” he says. “And making your own cheese out of cashew nuts or something similar.”

Dr Vivian Chen, general practitioner

Dr Chen often opts for dhal, as lentils are full of protein, iron, and fiber. “You can throw in so many different spices, like turmeric, cumin, whatever you like. It’s just really comforting,” she says.

