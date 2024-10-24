In a recent podcast episode, Maxime Sigouin, the founder and CEO of Fit Vegan Coaching, celebrated a decade of being vegan by sharing the most valuable lessons he has learned over the past 10 years.

Sigouin’s candid reflections explore the challenges and insights he gained, aiming to provide guidance for those transitioning to or navigating a vegan lifestyle, and particularly those who are interested in fitness and nutrition. From managing protein intake while training to dealing with criticism, these lessons will help everyone from longtime vegans to newbies to the lifestyle.

You can listen to and watch the full podcast episode, and find a summary of his lessons, below:

Don’t overcomplicate nutrition

Sigouin admitted that in the early days of his vegan journey, he overcomplicated his diet by trying to include an extensive range of foods at each meal. “I was obsessing over trying to get all the little micronutrients to a small detail every single meal and every single day,” he shared. This meticulous approach, while well-intentioned, made the diet difficult and unsustainable. Now, he focuses on keeping things simple by buying a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains, and rotating them as needed. “If I run out of one grain, I buy another one,” he explained, emphasizing that simplicity can provide the diversity needed for a balanced vegan diet.

Pay attention to protein when training

Adobe Stock Sigouin recommends paying attention to plant protein intake when training

In his bodybuilding days before turning vegan, Sigouin relied on conventional high-protein foods like chicken and eggs. However, transitioning to a vegan diet, he initially neglected his protein intake, which left him feeling “pudgy and soft.” While veganism is a lifestyle, not a diet, and staying in shape isn’t important for all vegans, this was a wake-up call for Sigouin, who is very fitness orientated. “When I discovered several years after that I needed more protein, it made the world of a difference,” he revealed. By applying basic bodybuilding principles to his vegan diet, he managed to regain muscle definition and improve his overall fitness, an approach he now implements with his coaching clients.

Lead by example

Sigouin emphasized the power of leading by example. While initially he was more vocal about his vegan lifestyle, he realized that people responded better when he simply demonstrated its benefits through his actions. “If I can stay fit and healthy, compete at a high level… people started asking me questions,” he noted. By embodying the results of a plant-based diet, he found it easier to inspire others to consider the lifestyle without being overly confrontational.

Handle skepticism with patience

Sigouin acknowledged that in his early days as a vegan, he would get into debates with skeptics about protein sources or nutrient deficiencies. Over time, he learned the value of patience. Instead of aggressively countering every argument, he began offering resources and personal anecdotes to those genuinely curious, emphasizing the importance of planting seeds in people’s minds.

Inspire Change through Patience and Empathy

In his earlier years as a vegan, Sigouin admitted to having an “evangelist phase” where he aggressively tried to convince others to adopt veganism. He quickly realized that this confrontational approach only pushed people away. “I was intense with my family and friends, and it made them not want to talk to me about it,” he shared. Over time, he learned that inspiring change is more effective when approached with empathy and patience. Instead of forcing his beliefs, he now focuses on providing gentle guidance and offering helpful resources to those who express interest. By respecting others’ journeys and planting seeds of curiosity, Sigouin found that people became more open to exploring veganism on their own terms.

Consistency Over Perfection

Sigouin also shared a reminder that being vegan isn’t about perfection but about consistency. Throughout his journey, there were times he inadvertently consumed dairy or eggs due to mistakes at restaurants or in product labeling. He emphasized not beating oneself up over these situations, but rather learning from them and moving forward. “It’s not about perfection; it’s about consistency,” he reiterated.

Keep it simple

Looking back, Sigouin’s most crucial lesson is the importance of keeping things simple. From focusing on whole foods to rotating ingredients for diversity, he encourages newcomers not to overcomplicate their transition to veganism. “Eat whole food plant-based the majority of the time, focus on diversity, stay within your calories, put an emphasis on protein, and work out,” he advised. This approach, he believes, can put anyone on the path to better health without the unnecessary stress of perfectionism.

