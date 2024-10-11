Influencer Throws Up After Being Fed Raw Meat By Eddie Abew

A recent video posted by a social media influencer shows him throwing up into a kitchen bin after being fed raw meat by carnivore diet advocate Eddie Abew.

In a short video posted to Instagram, Jack Joseph – who is best known for his comedic TIKTOK content – was fed a piece of uncooked liver by former bodybuilder Eddie Abbew. “This ain’t cooked,” says Joseph, shortly before retching and spitting the raw meat out.

Selina Abbew, a classically trained chef and Eddie’s daughter, also featured in the video. She co-founded the all-keto and carnivore PRO PREP MEALS with her mother Marisa Abbew. According to the brand, all PRO PREP MEALS are “aligned with” Eddie’s “vision of balanced nutrition,” which prioritizes animal products.

Eddie himself is active on social media and frequently posts about the alleged benefits of the carnivore diet, which he has said he “mostly” follows with “minimal” vegetable intake.

He has previously been extremely critical of all vegan, plant-based, and vegetarian lifestyles, and says that he believes the opposite. “I love meat. I feel the best when I eat meat. There is nothing wrong with believing the opposite, just don’t ask for my help because I wouldn’t know how to help you,” said Eddie earlier this year.

The benefits of plant-based foods

In August, Joseph announced a 90-day transformation in which he will work on his physical and mental health. Joseph said he would try “eating all natural food” with “no processed stuff,” mostly made up of “basically food the cavemen would have eaten.”

While the paleo “caveman” diet is slightly different from both keto and carnivore, all three generally prioritize animal products over fruit, vegetables, and ingredients.

There is a growing consensus that diets rich in whole plant foods are extremely beneficial for human health. A major and recently published 20-year review found that plant-based diets significantly reduced the risk of heart disease and cancer.

In contrast, the claimed health benefits of the keto and carnivore diets have been widely debunked. In the US alone, people are searching for information on keto about 80 percent less than they were in 2019. Meanwhile, Paul Saladino, formerly known as Carnivore MD, has spoken out about how eating mostly meat caused “unpleasant symptoms.”

Eating uncooked meat, in particular, significantly increases the risk of developing a foodborne illness. It’s also much harder for the body to digest and has zero proven health benefits.

