Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Burger King outlet located at a University Hospital has been shut down following pressure from doctors.

New Jersey-based physician Saray Stancic, MD, spearheaded a campaign against the fast-food chain, after partnering with the Physicians Committee (PCRM).

The non-profit features more than 12,000 doctor members, including 495 in New Jersey. It promotes a plant-based diet, preventive medicine, and alternatives to animal research.

Burger King

Back in 2019, Dr. Stancic and other health professionals confronted Burger King and got the attention of the Hospital’s incoming CEO, Dr. Elnehal.

A petition calling for the eatery to comply with the Healthy Food Options in Health Care Facilities policy – which encourages hospital patients, staff, and visitors to have access to a ‘variety of healthy food’ – garnered more than 3,150 signatures.

In 2017, Dr. Stancic and the Physicians Committee obtained Burger King’s contract with the hospital – discovering the contract expires in 2021.

PCRM says: “Although there was internal dissent, the hospital ultimately chose to end its relationship with the fast-food chain rather than create a new contract or go to month-to-month rental as allowed by the original contract.”

‘The departure of greasy fast food’

Celebrating the victory, Dr. Stancic said: “The departure of greasy fast food from University Hospital is a win for visitors, patients, and staff.

“Several life-threatening conditions are linked to high-fat fare like bacon cheeseburgers.

“The hospital should provide tasty, plant-based options that can speed recovery as well as prevent and even reverse diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.”

You can find out more about PCRM here