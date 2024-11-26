What Is Grounding And Do Earthing Sheets Really Work?

This is paid-for content* [what is this?]

In the modern world, it’s safe to say that most of us don’t have the closest relationship to nature. If you spend the majority of your time at work and at home, as many people do, you may struggle to spend as much time outside as you’d like.

If you don’t see enough of the outdoors, the idea of walking barefoot on the ground may sound strange. But why? Throughout history, humans have walked, eaten, and slept on the ground. It’s only in recent times, thanks to synthetic footwear and modern civilization, that humans lost their connection with the Earth. Now, there’s a rapidly growing movement heralding the benefits of “grounding.”

Rowland Earthing, a company that creates Earthing Sheets, is one of many supporters of the grounding movement. Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits of grounding, where the idea comes from, and why Earthing sheets could be about to transform your sleep routine.

What is grounding?

Grounding, also known as Earthing, refers to doing activities that “ground” you, electrically reconnecting you to Earth. To “ground” yourself, you must have direct contact with the Earth’s surface, either via your skin or various grounding systems. Grounding can be done by walking barefoot, lying on the ground, or using conductive systems in the form of sheets, mats, special footwear, or wrist and ankle bands. Proponents of grounding believe that it can offer a wide range of health benefits.

According to Rowland Earthing, the Earth is like a “giant battery” that is “continuously charged with free electrons.” This, the brand says, creates a negative charge on the surface of the Earth that is measurable on the bodies of all living things, including your own.

“Grounding is a relatively new term placed on a very old healing practice of using the earth’s natural electrical fields to support the body’s function and resiliency,” explains Dr. Laura Koniver, MD. “The premise of grounding is that direct conductive contact with the earth’s crust allows for electrons to flow freely between the body and the ground, but regardless of the mechanism of action, several decades of research now points to how the human body goes into a healing state when it makes direct contact with the Earth outside.”

Benefits of grounding

Whenever the body touches the Earth’s surface, it absorbs negatively charged free electrons through the skin, says Rowling Earthing. These electrons neutralize positively charged free radicals, which are linked to inflammation and oxidative stress.

Studies indicate that grounding could be an accessible source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. Research has also shown that it may have a natural blood-thinning effect by reducing blood viscosity and preventing red blood cells from clumping together. When blood cells are negatively charged, “they electrically repel each other and no longer clump together,” improving circulation.

The health benefits of Earthing are well-documented, with 21 peer-reviewed studies highlighting its effects on sleep, inflammation, pain, blood circulation, heart rate variability, mood, and more.

Dr. Koniver notes that the human body operates on electrical impulses, making it highly conductive. “From using an electrocardiogram (ECG) to monitor the heart’s electrical activity to an electroencephalogram (EEG) to monitor the brain’s electrical activity, it’s clear that the function of the body’s organ systems relies on direct current (DC) energy to operate,” she adds. “Nothing would work without this conductivity, from the blink of an eyelid to the inhale and exhalation of the lungs.”

While the exact mechanisms behind grounding are still being studied, decades of research suggest that reconnecting with the Earth’s surface can trigger healing states in the body, demonstrating the profound connection between the human body and the planet.

Earthing technology

The concept of grounding was introduced by electrical engineer Clint Ober, who drew inspiration from his expertise in electrical systems. Ober observed that most people wear rubber or plastic-soled shoes, effectively insulating themselves from the Earth’s natural electrical surface charge.

He wondered whether, similar to grounding electrical equipment to prevent interference from electromagnetic signals, the human body might also experience disturbances when not electrically connected to the Earth.

To test his theory, Ober began experimenting with grounding people during sleep. Participants reported improvements in sleep quality and reductions in pain, though Ober admitted he did not initially understand the biological mechanisms behind these changes. What he did note was that when the body was ungrounded, it was exposed to electromagnetic fields and static electricity, while grounding seemed to shield it from these effects. Since Ober’s discovery, we now have a 20-year body of research that documents significant benefits of grounding.

Inspired by this, Earthing Sheets were born.

What is an Earthing sheet and how do they work?

Emma Croman If you have a busy lifestyle, Earthing sheets could help you try grounding

For those unable to spend hours barefoot outdoors, Earthing sheets offer an alternative, allowing people to stay grounded while they sleep. Researchers have noted that Earthing during sleep may be particularly effective, as the body undergoes its most significant healing and regeneration processes during this time.

The process is straightforward and utilizes a home’s existing grounding system. In the UK, for example, a mains earth connection is legally required and widely available. Earthing sheets connect to the Earth point of a socket via a specially designed plug, which does not use or come into contact with electricity. Instead, the system creates a grounded surface on the sheet, mimicking the effects of being barefoot outdoors. One product in this category is the Rowland Earthing sheet, which is made from organic cotton and lined with pure silver thread for the optimal Earth connection. To learn more about how the Earthing sheet works and start your Earthing experience today, visit rowlandearthing.co.uk.

